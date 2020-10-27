The Briefcase: Davie, Yadkin to gain from expanded broadband

Texwipe, based in Kernersville since 1991, makes contamination-control supplies and critical cleaning products for life sciences, semiconductor, and other industries requiring critical manufacturing environments.

The new positions include production, maintenance and managerial staff. The expansion will create a payroll impact of more than $1.2 million annually. Surry County’s overall average annual wage is $37,222.

The company has been made eligible for up to $75,000 from the One North Carolina Fund, along with matching local incentives.

Richard Craver

Purina planning

another U.S. plant

Nestlé Purina PetCare said Monday it will spend $550 million and create 300 jobs as part of a new 1.2 million-square-foot, pet-food manufacturing factory in Williamsburg Township, Ohio.

It will be the company’s 23rd U.S. manufacturing facility, slated to begin operating in 2023. It will be the company’s first build-from-scratch plant since 1975.