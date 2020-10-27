The Briefcase: Davie, Yadkin to gain from expanded broadband

Davie, Yadkin
getting expanded
broadband internet
The U.S. Agriculture Department said Monday it is providing $2.3 million toward expanding broadband service in unserved and underserved rural areas in Davie, Iredell and Yadkin counties.
The investment is part of the $550 million Congress allocated to the second round of the ReConnect Program.
Yadkin Valley Telephone Membership Corporation will use a $2.3 million ReConnect grant to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network.
The network is projected to connect 5,686 people, 67 farms and 18 businesses to high-speed broadband internet in the three counties.
For more information about ReConnect Program, including eligibility, technical assistance and recent announcements, go to www.usda.gov/reconnect.
Richard Craver
Texwipe plans
Mount Airy plant
Texwipe, a global manufacturer of contamination-control supplies, said Monday it will create 33 jobs and spend at least $4.5 million on capital investments on a manufacturing plant in Mount Airy.
Texwipe, based in Kernersville since 1991, makes contamination-control supplies and critical cleaning products for life sciences, semiconductor, and other industries requiring critical manufacturing environments.
The new positions include production, maintenance and managerial staff. The expansion will create a payroll impact of more than $1.2 million annually. Surry County’s overall average annual wage is $37,222.
The company has been made eligible for up to $75,000 from the One North Carolina Fund, along with matching local incentives.
Richard Craver
Purina planning
another U.S. plant
Nestlé Purina PetCare said Monday it will spend $550 million and create 300 jobs as part of a new 1.2 million-square-foot, pet-food manufacturing factory in Williamsburg Township, Ohio.
It will be the company’s 23rd U.S. manufacturing facility, slated to begin operating in 2023. It will be the company’s first build-from-scratch plant since 1975.
On Sept. 30, the company pledged to create 300 jobs and invest $450 million in converting the former MillerCoors plant in Eden for its use. It plans to begin hiring in early to mid-2021 and open in 2022. The company projects achieving its hiring commitment in 2024.
Nestle Purina PetCare has been made eligible for up to $49 million in combined state and local economic incentives for the Eden project.
The company also has committed to capital investments this year in Clinton, Iowa, and Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, where additional investments of more than $30 million are creating another 150 jobs.
Richard Craver
PTI-area building
sells for $2.24M
A Raleigh company has spent $2.24 million to purchase a 36,022-square-foot building in an industrial park near Piedmont Triad International Airport, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer is Olive Chapel West Associates LLC, while the seller was G Partnership LLC of Greensboro.
The 5.68-acre property is at 7700 Boeing Drive. The building once was utilized by a company that serviced heavy trucks.
Richard Craver
Triad company pays
$825,000 for site
A Greensboro company affiliated with Triad Cremation & Funeral Service has spent $825,00 to purchase a former restaurant site at 2110 Servomation Road, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer of the 6.5-acre property is Crowell-Groce LLC. The seller is Compass Group USA Inc. of Charlotte.
Richard Craver
