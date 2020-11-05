The Briefcase: Deep River Partners buys three Highwoods properties

Richard Craver

Wells Fargo agrees

to forbearance

legal settlement

Wells Fargo & Co. has agreed to stop the practice of shifting mortgages into a COVID-19-related forbearance plan without permission from homeowners.

The bank reached a legal agreement Oct. 30 that was posted Monday on the www.pacer.gov website for the Western District of Virginia.

The potential class-action lawsuit was filed in July by four plaintiffs. They claimed the bank placed their mortgage into forbearance — temporarily halting their monthly payment — without their permission during the early stages of the pandemic.

There’s disagreement as to whether being placed in mortgage forbearance harms the homeowner’s credit rating.

Being in forbearance also can prevent homeowners from qualifying to refinance their mortgage to a lower interest rate.

Wells Fargo said it has agreed voluntarily to not activate a COVID-19 forbearance on any mortgage account unless requested by the customer. The bank also agreed to not extend a forbearance beyond an originally agreed upon term.