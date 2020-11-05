The Briefcase: Deep River Partners buys three Highwoods properties

Deep River Partners
buys three properties
Three former Highwoods properties in Greensboro have been sold for a combined $50.75 million to affiliates of Deep River Partners, according to Guilford County Register of Deeds filings Tuesday. The sales were completed Oct. 29.
The properties involved are: $19.5 million for a 5.51-acre site at 628 Green Valley Road, a former SunTrust Banks Inc. building; $16.25 million for a 7.79-acre site at 1501 Highwoods Blvd., a former NewBridge Bancorp building; and $15 million for a 7.27-acre site at 701 Green Valley Road.
Highwoods Properties Inc. announced in August 2019 plans to exit the Greensboro marketplace by mid-2020, along with the Memphis, Tenn., market.
When Highwoods made the announcement, its Greensboro portfolio consisted of 2.67 million square feet of industrial space, 1.15 million square feet of office space and 30 acres of development land.
Since then, it has been selling off commercial and industrial real-estate properties in individual transactions.
Highwoods sold off 2.8 million square feet of Winston-Salem properties between 2007 and 2011 after determining it was a noncore market. Depressed demand for office space during the Great Recession of 2007-11 slowed the company’s departure.
Richard Craver
Wells Fargo agrees
to forbearance
legal settlement
Wells Fargo & Co. has agreed to stop the practice of shifting mortgages into a COVID-19-related forbearance plan without permission from homeowners.
The bank reached a legal agreement Oct. 30 that was posted Monday on the www.pacer.gov website for the Western District of Virginia.
The potential class-action lawsuit was filed in July by four plaintiffs. They claimed the bank placed their mortgage into forbearance — temporarily halting their monthly payment — without their permission during the early stages of the pandemic.
There’s disagreement as to whether being placed in mortgage forbearance harms the homeowner’s credit rating.
Being in forbearance also can prevent homeowners from qualifying to refinance their mortgage to a lower interest rate.
Wells Fargo said it has agreed voluntarily to not activate a COVID-19 forbearance on any mortgage account unless requested by the customer. The bank also agreed to not extend a forbearance beyond an originally agreed upon term.
The agreement resolves a September preliminary injunction request. The plaintiffs claimed Wells Fargo placed their mortgages into forbearance in violation of the federal CARES Act.
Wells Fargo said in a statement Wednesday that "while we do not have anything specific to share in response to the court action, we do want to clarify that several months ago we made changes to our practices to require an affirmative request from a customer before providing a COVID-related forbearance."
Richard Craver
Davidson property
sells for $2.26M
A New York state real-estate company has spent $2.26 million to buy the property at 12216 N. NC. 150 in Davidson County, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The buyer is Anthos of Stone Mountain LLC, an affiliate of Anthos Properties of Nanuet, N.Y. The seller is 12216 North N.C. Highway 150 LLC.
Richard Craver
Primo Water board
declares dividend
The board of directors of Primo Water Corp. declared Wednesday a quarterly dividend of 6 cents a share.
The dividend is payable Dec. 4 to shareholders registered as of Nov. 24.
Richard Craver
The business news you need
