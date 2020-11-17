The Briefcase: DeJoy group spends $4.49M on Jeld-Wen site

DeJoy group spends $4.49M on Jeld-Wen site
A real-estate investment group formed by Greensboro businessman Louis DeJoy, currently the nation’s postmaster general, has spent $4.49 million to purchase a Jeld-Wen manufacturing facility in Lexington, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
Jeld-Wen was the seller of the property at 647 Hargrave Road, which has a 216,000-square-foot industrial building on a 9.9-acre site.
The buyer is 647 Hargrave Road LLC. It is listed with an address of 628 Green Valley Road, Suite 203, in Greensboro.
DeJoy is listed as the company’s president in a corporations filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office. The company was formed Nov. 2.
Richard Craver
Unifi plans Yadkinville plant hiring event Wednesday
Unifi Inc. is conducting employment interviews from 7 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday as part of its effort to hire more than 70 workers at its Yadkinville yarn-manufacturing plant.
The interviews will take place at 601 E Main St. in Yadkinville. The company said that offers will be made on the spot. Those who can't make it to the event can visit www.unifi.com/careers.
The company said it is hiring machine operators, inspectors and warehouse material handlers. All positions are full time, with rotating schedules, shift premiums and comprehensive benefits.
The plant had about 1,000 employees in Yadkinville at last count.
Richard Craver
Triad Surgery Center gains OK for operating rooms
State health regulators have conditionally approved allowing Triad Surgery Center to open an ambulatory surgical center with up to two operating rooms.
The N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation reported Friday that it awarded the conditional certificate-of-need on Oct. 29.
Triad Surgery Center is an affiliate of Cone Health. The ambulatory surgical center, which also would include a GI endoscopy room and a procedure room, would be placed in Kernersville.
The division denied the applications of Medical Park Hospital and N.C. Baptist Hospital to add up to two operating rooms.
A certificate of need (CON) is required before a health-care system or provider can build a facility, buy equipment or offer a surgical procedure. The 2020 state medical facilities plan determined a need for up to two new operating rooms in Forsyth County.
In a separate ruling, Northside Dialysis Center has been awarded a conditional CON to add up to three dialysis stations for an overall total of 48 at the clinic.
Richard Craver
Stoneville data services company sold to Dallas group
RKD Group, a Dallas-based provider of marketing and fundraising solutions for nonprofit organizations, said Monday it has purchased Data Management Inc., a data services company based in Stoneville, for an undisclosed price.
DMI will operate within RKD Insights, which RKD Group launched in 2020 to provide data management, reporting and analytic services for client fundraising and marketing campaign performance.
More than 160 nonprofit organizations benefit from DMI's data management services and products that fully integrate with Blackbaud, Salesforce, DonorPerfect and dozens of other platforms.
Richard Craver
Truist names top executive for Enterprise Payments Group
Truist Financial Corp. said Monday that Sal Karakaplan has been hired as head of its newly formed Enterprise Payments Group.
The group is responsible for Truist's payments businesses, products, services and infrastructure.
Karakaplan most recently spent five years at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its payments strategy group where he worked across all payments domains.
Richard Craver
