The Briefcase: DeJoy group spends $4.49M on Jeld-Wen site

The company said it is hiring machine operators, inspectors and warehouse material handlers. All positions are full time, with rotating schedules, shift premiums and comprehensive benefits.

The plant had about 1,000 employees in Yadkinville at last count.

Richard Craver

Triad Surgery Center gains OK for operating rooms

State health regulators have conditionally approved allowing Triad Surgery Center to open an ambulatory surgical center with up to two operating rooms.

The N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation reported Friday that it awarded the conditional certificate-of-need on Oct. 29.

Triad Surgery Center is an affiliate of Cone Health. The ambulatory surgical center, which also would include a GI endoscopy room and a procedure room, would be placed in Kernersville.

The division denied the applications of Medical Park Hospital and N.C. Baptist Hospital to add up to two operating rooms.

A certificate of need (CON) is required before a health-care system or provider can build a facility, buy equipment or offer a surgical procedure. The 2020 state medical facilities plan determined a need for up to two new operating rooms in Forsyth County.