The Briefcase: Earl Congdon plans Jan. 1 retirement from Old Dominion board

Earl Congdon plans

Jan. 1 retirement from

Old Dominion board

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that Earl Congdon, its senior executive chairman, plans to retire from those duties Jan. 1.

Congdon was age 89 as of Old Dominion’s fiscal 2020 proxy report in April.

He has been with the company more than 70 years, including 68 years on the board of directors. He will remain employed by Old Dominion in the roles of chairman emeritus and senior adviser.

David Congdon, Earl’s son, will remain as executive chairman. The company said David Congdon’s “day-to-day responsibilities are expected to be further reduced as part of the long-term succession planning that began in 2018 when he was succeeded as chief executive by Greg Gantt.”

The board approved on Oct. 21 compensation reductions for both Congdons, as well as reducing the number of board members from 11 to 10 when Earl Congdon retires as a director.