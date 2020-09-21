The Briefcase: Ex-Wells Fargo executives fined by federal regulators

Ex-Wells Fargo executives fined by federal regulators
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency announced Monday it has reached settlements with three former senior executives of Wells Fargo & Co. for their roles in the 2016 fraudulent customer-accounts scandal.
Matthew Raphaelson, former community-bank group finance officer, was fined $925,000 and received a prohibition order.
Kenneth Zimmerman, former head of community bank-deposit products group, was fined $400,000 and received a personal cease-and-desist order.
Tracy Kidd, former head of community-bank human resources, was fined $350,000 and also received a personal cease-and-desist order.
The settlements follow up on actions taken by the OCC on Jan. 23 against eight other senior bank executives that included a $17.5 million fine against former Wells Fargo chairman and chief executive John Stumpf. Stumpf agreed to a prohibition order, which includes a lifetime ban from the banking industry.
The largest fine of $25 million was assessed to Carrie Tolstedt, head of Wells Fargo’s community bank, who was retroactively fired with cause shortly after the scandal surfaced in September 2016.
Richard Craver
Triad Bed Bath & Beyond stores survive first closings
The four Triad stores of Bed Bath and Beyond have been spared from the first round of store closing announced by the retailer.
The company said Friday it is closing its location at Concord Mills and at 6270 Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh.
Altogether, the retailer announced 63 stores that are being closed — the first wave of what is projected to be 200 by year’s end.
Remaining open at Bed Bath & Beyond’s locations are 1020 Hanes Mall Blvd. in Winston-Salem, 417 W. Wendover Ave. and 1618 Highwoods Blvd. in Greensboro, and 1463 University Drive in Burlington.
Richard Craver
Ingersoll Rand provides equity grant to employees
Ingersoll Rand Inc. said Monday it is providing a $150 million equity grant — serving as an ownership stake — to nearly 16,000 employees worldwide.
The company, based in Davidson near Charlotte, said all eligible employees have received a grant equal in value on the grant date worth 20% of that employee’s annual base cash compensation.
Ingersoll has about 490 jobs in Mocksville, according to Davie County Economic Development Commission. It has about 2,000 employees in Charlotte and Davidson.
The company has had a plant in Mocksville since 1965. The workforce, at 700 as recently as 2007, has increased and decreased with the economy in recent years.
Richard Craver
Three Greensboro commercial sites sold for $1.97 million
An Orlando, Fla., commercial real-estate group has paid $1.97 million for three properties off Battleground Avenue in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The main piece of the transaction involves a 2-acre site at 4001 Battleground Ave. that contains a Dollar Tree retail store. The adjacent properties are listed as an 0.66-acre site at 3327 Horse Pen Creek Road and an 0.8- acre site at 3329 Horse Pen Creek Road.
The buyer is Green HH LLC, an affiliate of Harbco General Contractors Inc. The seller is Battleground Avenue Greensboro LLC of Hackensack, N.J.
Richard Craver
Imperial Brands elects new board member
The board of directors for Imperial Brands Plc, the owner of ITG Brands LLC of Greensboro, said Monday it has elected Bob Kunze-Concewitz as a director, effective Nov. 1.
Kunze-Concewitz’s professional background is in marketing, with prominent roles at Procter & Gamble and Campari Group, the latter also as chief executive officer since 2007.