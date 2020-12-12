The Briefcase: F.N.B. closes Walkertown, Reidsville branches

F.N.B. closes Walkertown, Reidsville branches

F.N.B. Corp. has closed a branch in Walkertown and Reidsville as part of 21 branches across its network, according to a weekly branch disclosure report by federal regulator the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Affected branches were at 3000 Old Hollow Road in Walkertown and 1646 Freeway Drive in Reidsville on Dec. 4.

F.N.B., based in Pittsburgh, expanded into the Carolinas in March 2017 after its $1.4 billion acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp. It now has three branches in Forsyth County and 29 in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

The bank said Thursday that the branch closures, of which 15 took place in Pennsylvania, is part of a $20 million cost-savings initiative for fiscal 2021 “aimed at keeping expenses consistent with 2020 operating levels. Evolving changes in consumer preferences led to an acceleration of our branch optimization efforts."

— Richard Craver

Wells Fargo closes

21 more branches

Wells Fargo & Co.’s binge of branch closings continued last week with another 20 locations, though none in North Carolina, according to a weekly report Friday by the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.