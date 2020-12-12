The Briefcase: F.N.B. closes Walkertown, Reidsville branches

F.N.B. closes Walkertown, Reidsville branches
F.N.B. Corp. has closed a branch in Walkertown and Reidsville as part of 21 branches across its network, according to a weekly branch disclosure report by federal regulator the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
Affected branches were at 3000 Old Hollow Road in Walkertown and 1646 Freeway Drive in Reidsville on Dec. 4.
F.N.B., based in Pittsburgh, expanded into the Carolinas in March 2017 after its $1.4 billion acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp. It now has three branches in Forsyth County and 29 in the Triad and Northwest N.C.
The bank said Thursday that the branch closures, of which 15 took place in Pennsylvania, is part of a $20 million cost-savings initiative for fiscal 2021 “aimed at keeping expenses consistent with 2020 operating levels. Evolving changes in consumer preferences led to an acceleration of our branch optimization efforts."
— Richard Craver
Wells Fargo closes
21 more branches
Wells Fargo & Co.’s binge of branch closings continued last week with another 20 locations, though none in North Carolina, according to a weekly report Friday by the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
Wells Fargo’s nationwide branch closing count since mid-July has reached at least 362, with at least 14 in North Carolina that included two locations in Greensboro and one in Dobson.
The latest batch of branch closings primarily affected California and Texas with five each.
Wells Fargo has announced plans to close up to 900 branches from 2018 to 2022 to reduce its nationwide total to between 5,000 and 5,100. The bank had 5,229 branches as of Sept. 30, down 77 from June 30.
The previous closing rounds involved: 21 on Nov. 28; 73 on Nov. 17; 20 on Nov. 10; 25 on Nov. 4; 43 on Oct. 21; 26 on Oct. 5; 45 on Sept. 30; 21 on Sept. 18; 27 on Sept. 2; 21 on Aug. 4; and 21 on July 21.
— Richard Craver
Tyson Foods hires 1st
chief medical officer
Tyson Foods Inc., which has a chicken-processing plant in Wilkesboro, said Friday it has hired its first chief medical officer in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Claudia Coplein has more than 20 years of health-care experience. She takes on her new job on Jan. 4.
Copelin was most recently head of health and wellness and chief medical officer at MassMutual.
Coplein will oversee the launch of Marathon Health clinics that will be piloted in seven of the company’s plant communities, including in Wilkesboro.
Tyson said separately it has paid a $1,000 pandemic bonus to about 106,000 domestic frontline workers.
Tyson confirmed May 19 that 570 out of its 2,244 full-time and contract employees, or 25.4% of the Wilkesboro workforce, had tested positive for the virus.
— Richard Craver
Lexington warehouse
sells for $1.54 million
A 60,916-square-foot warehouse in Lexington has been sold for $1.54 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buyer of the 5.96-acre lot at 632 Dixon St. in Lexington is Vision Real Estate Holdings LLC of Lexington.
The seller was 632 Acquisition LLC, also of Lexington.
— Richard Craver
Peters Development continues buying spree
Peters Development LLC continued its recent Triad commercial real-estate buying spree by spending $262,500 to buy the Advanced Home Care property in downtown High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 0.18-acre property at 711 N. Main St. contiains a 5,226-square-foot, two-story building. The seller is Mohammad and Mahrukh Butt of Archdale.
On Nov. 30, Peters spent $2.1 million to buy a former drug store site in High Point at 2805 S. Main St.
— Richard Craver
— Richard Craver
