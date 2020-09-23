The Briefcase: Family Services purchases two South Broad Street lots

Family Services purchases two South Broad Street lots
The nonprofit agency Family Services has spent a combined $1.7 million to buy two properties on South Broad Street in Winston-Salem, according to Forsyth County Register of Deeds filings Tuesday.
The agency bought the properties through affiliated 1411 S. Broad Street LLC.
The properties are a 1.74-acre lot at 1411 S. Broad St. and a 0.35-acre lot at 1419 S. Broad St.
The properties are close to Family Services’ office at 1200 S. Broad St.
Richard Craver
CBRE opens office in downtown Winston-Salem
The Triad office of CBRE said Tuesday it has opened a Winston-Salem location at 601 W. Fourth St., Suite 220.
CBRE’s main Triad office is at the CentrePort office complex in Greensboro, 101 CentrePort Drive, Suite 160.
Tom Fritsch, senior managing director for Triad CBRE, said continued growth in the Winston-Salem market led to the decision to open the downtown office.
CBRE Triad is a full-service real-estate services company offering acquisition financing, investment sales, real-estate portfolio management, land-representation services, and commercial office, industrial and retail leasing.
Richard Craver
Greater Winston-Salem hires new workforce officer
Greater Winston-Salem Inc. said Tuesday it has named Terri Cummings as vice president of talent and workforce.
Cummings’ duties include promoting education and workforce alignment throughout Winston-Salem and Forsyth County through industry partners, higher-education institutions and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
The goal is enhancing internships, apprenticeships and career-readiness training initiatives.
Examples include: a paid internship program for WSFCS high-schoolers sponsored by Truist Financial Corp., and Senior Academy, a student-success-oriented mentorship program with a 98% graduation rate.
Cummings’ professional background includes work in human resources and workforce development in industries that include manufacturing, service and construction.
Richard Craver
Start-up business Velocity event set for Oct. 1
The Center for Creative Economy will conduct its virtual Velocity demonstration accelerator event for 10 participating companies at 4 p.m. Oct. 1.
The Winston-Salem nonprofit has held the accelerator event the past five years. The 10 finalists were chosen out of 40 start-up business entrants.
Velocity is a nine-week intensive education and mentoring program that culminates with the top three startups splitting a pool of $50,000 in seed-stage investment.
Among the 10 finalists are four from Winston-Salem: The Agent Accelerator, a real-estate agent training program; Maximyz, which develops interactive brain-game activities; Upshots, which makes a line of premium alcoholic desserts and savory shots in individual servings available through bars, restaurants, and caterers; and Y’all Co. Inc., a developer of a food sauce.
Each participant will present their business model to prospective funders, businesses and the community. Registration is required at https://hopin.to/events/velocity-creative-accelerator-demo-day.
Richard Craver
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.