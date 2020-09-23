The Briefcase: Family Services purchases two South Broad Street lots

Family Services purchases two South Broad Street lots

The nonprofit agency Family Services has spent a combined $1.7 million to buy two properties on South Broad Street in Winston-Salem, according to Forsyth County Register of Deeds filings Tuesday.

The agency bought the properties through affiliated 1411 S. Broad Street LLC.

The properties are a 1.74-acre lot at 1411 S. Broad St. and a 0.35-acre lot at 1419 S. Broad St.

The properties are close to Family Services’ office at 1200 S. Broad St.

Richard Craver

CBRE opens office in downtown Winston-Salem

The Triad office of CBRE said Tuesday it has opened a Winston-Salem location at 601 W. Fourth St., Suite 220.

CBRE’s main Triad office is at the CentrePort office complex in Greensboro, 101 CentrePort Drive, Suite 160.

Tom Fritsch, senior managing director for Triad CBRE, said continued growth in the Winston-Salem market led to the decision to open the downtown office.