The Briefcase: First Horizon debuts corporate name change

First Horizon National Corp. said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that its corporate name officially has been shortened by removing National.
The bank said Tennessee law does not require the name change to be approved by shareholders.
The name change became effective Monday. It continues to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “FHN.”
The change comes after First Horizon completed on July 2 its $3.9 billion purchase of Iberiabank.
First Horizon has eight branches in Winston-Salem and 11 in Forsyth County.
Imperial Brands Plc, the parent company of Greensboro’s ITG Brands LLC, said Wednesday its board of directors has elected Alan Johnson as a non-executive board member.
Johnson’s appointment is effective Jan. 1.
Johnson has held senior finance positions at Unilever during a 30-year career, including chief audit executive and chief financial officer of the Global Foods division.
A Greensboro real-estate company has paid $1.3 million for two retail properties in Jamestown, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The properties at 119 and 121 E. Main St. were bought by Tardigrade Properties LLC. The seller was Wrennovation LLC.
The 119 E. Main property contains 6,560 square feet, while the 121 E. Main site contains 2,593 square feet.
F.N.B. Corp. said Wednesday it is expanding its presence in North Carolina by opening a branch in Asheville.
The Pittsburgh bank entered the N.C. marketplace in March 2017 after its $1.4 billion acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp.
It currently has three branches in Forsyth County, 31 in the Triad and Northwest N.C., and more than 80 in the state.
WICHITA, Kan. — Frank Carney, who with his brother started the Pizza Hut empire in Wichita, died Wednesday from pneumonia. He was 82.
Carney had recently recovered from COVID-19, but had Alzheimer's disease for more than a decade, the Wichita Eagle reported. He died at 4:30 a.m. at an assisted living facility in Wichita, his wife and brother told the Eagle.
Frank Carney was a 19-year-old student at Wichita State University when he and his 26-year-old brother, Dan, borrowed $600 from their mother to start a pizza business in 1958 near their family’s Carney’s Market.
“When you are starting a business that’s going to pay your way through college, you don’t even think about what the economy is doing,” Carney once told a 1992 entrepreneurship conference at Wichita State.
“We didn’t care about who was in the White House or what the unemployment rate was," he said. "The entrepreneur, all he thinks about is: Is there a market for the product? Can I sell it?”
PepsiCo bought Pizza Hut for $300 million in 1977. Over the years, he got involved in various business ventures, including other food companies, real estate, oil and gas, automotive, rental and recreational businesses.
