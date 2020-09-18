The Briefcase: Flow named to statewide small business task force

Flow named to statewide small business task force
Winston-Salem businessman Don Flow has been named to a small business policy task force by the N.C. Rural Center.
The task force was formed with the support of a grant from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. The task force’s members feature entrepreneurs, small-business advocates and policymakers.
Mike Hawkins, chairman of the Transylvania County Board of Commissioners, and Vicki Parker-High, executive director of the N.C. Business Council, are serving as co-chairs.
Flow is chairman and chief executive of Flow Automotive Cos.
As a part of the grant, the Rural Center and its lending subsidiary, Thread Capital, have signed on to the foundation's Start Us Up coalition and their national America's New Business Plan to elevate the importance of entrepreneurship.
The initiative provides policymakers at the local, state and federal level a bipartisan roadmap for reducing barriers to entrepreneurship and spurring more startups across the country to create new jobs.
Richard Craver
Rojek Consulting names Goldberg as principal
Rojek Consulting, based in Winston-Salem, said Thursday that advertising executive Michael Goldberg has joined the agency as a principal.
Goldberg is a 30-year industry veteran.
Rojek is a certified marketing consulting firm specializing in advertising industry sourcing and agency review services for its clients that include Fortune 500 and privately held companies and brands.
Besides its office in Winston-Salem, it also has operations in Florida and Ohio.
Richard Craver
TrueLook moves into Innovation Quarter
Winston Salem-based construction camera provider TrueLook has expanded its operations with an office in downtown’s Innovation Quarter of Winston Salem.
The company expanded its longtime office in Liberty Plaza during the first quarter of 2019, doubling its previous space.
With the Innovation Quarter space, it now has 10,000 square feet at 575 E. Fourth St. The company moved into the Variable's space since the Variable has moved into Bailey South.
TrueLook says it is the only construction camera company to include live jobsite viewing, project time-lapsing, and intelligent security services with every camera.
“As the construction industry has been undergoing a digital transformation, we have seen many more customers treating construction cameras as a requirement on their jobsites, rather than a ‘nice to have,’” said Roger Yarrow, TrueLook’s chief operating officer.
Richard Craver
Truliant to close Cornelius branch on Oct. 9
Truliant Federal Credit Union confirmed Thursday that it plans to close its branch and ATM at the Charlotte suburb of Cornelius on Oct. 9.
The credit union said the decision is based on "ensuring we allocate resources in ways that will best serve our membership as a whole."
Customers at the Cornelius branch will be served at Truliant's Huntersville and Mallard Creek branches.
Truliant opened the Cornelius branch in 2015 as part of a five-branch expansion in Mecklenburg County.