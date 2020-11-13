The Briefcase: Former Microfibres site sells for $2 million

Kontoor Brands Inc.’s Wrangler jeans brand has entered into an apparel collaboration with Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty animated cable TV show and Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

The collection includes a custom-designed laser etched jacket and an exclusive, episode-inspired T-shirt featuring the incomparable NX-5 Planet Remover.

The Wrangler x Rick and Morty Collection is available exclusively at www.Wrangler.com. Prices range from $29 to $79.

The Wrangler brand was featured in season 4’s finale episode.

Holly Wheeler, vice president of global brand marketing at Wrangler, said the collection “is a direct play on the finale and inspired by the laser that was fictionally ‘sponsored by Wrangler’ in the show. We loved the tongue-in-cheek joke since lasers are actually a big part of our denim production.”

Richard Craver

High Point Market Authority adds three board members

The High Point Market Authority said Wednesday it has added three members to its board of directors. They were appointed Oct. 21 for a two-year term.