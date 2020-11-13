The Briefcase: Former Microfibres site sells for $2 million

Former Microfibres site sells for $2 million
A Greensboro company has spent $2 million to purchase a former Microfibres industrial property in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The 4.78-acre property at 3803 Kimwell Drive was purchased by Kimwell Properties LLC. The property contains a 77,640-square-foot building.
The seller is HPFabrics Inc. of Winston-Salem.
In June 2019, Kimwell RE LLC of Yadkinville spent $1.3 million in June 2019 to buy a 4.02-acre property at 3760 Kimwell Drive that included a 55,000-square-foot building.
Richard Craver
Stratford Road retail property bought for $900,000
A retail building off South Stratford Road near the Hanes Mall entrance has been sold for $900,000, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The 0.71-acre property at 1511 S. Stratford Road contains a 17,688-square-foot building with Hauser Rental Services Inc. as a tenant.
The buyer is TTM Properties LLC, while the sellers are DGH Enterprises LLC and David Wilson Jr.
Richard Craver
Wrangler forms apparel collection with Rick and Morty
Kontoor Brands Inc.’s Wrangler jeans brand has entered into an apparel collaboration with Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty animated cable TV show and Warner Bros. Consumer Products.
The collection includes a custom-designed laser etched jacket and an exclusive, episode-inspired T-shirt featuring the incomparable NX-5 Planet Remover.
The Wrangler x Rick and Morty Collection is available exclusively at www.Wrangler.com. Prices range from $29 to $79.
The Wrangler brand was featured in season 4’s finale episode.
Holly Wheeler, vice president of global brand marketing at Wrangler, said the collection “is a direct play on the finale and inspired by the laser that was fictionally ‘sponsored by Wrangler’ in the show. We loved the tongue-in-cheek joke since lasers are actually a big part of our denim production.”
Richard Craver
High Point Market Authority adds three board members
The High Point Market Authority said Wednesday it has added three members to its board of directors. They were appointed Oct. 21 for a two-year term.
Two retailers join the board: Josh Hudson, chief executive of Hudson’s Furniture in Florida, and Randy Tilinski, president of Bungalow Classic in Atlanta. Jeremy Hoff, president of Hooker Furniture Corp. is the third new member.
Dudley Moore Jr., president of Otto & Moore, remains as board chairman.
Richard Craver
AlphaGraphics plans Greensboro store in 2021
AlphaGraphics, a provider of print and marketing solutions, said Monday it plans to open a franchise store in Greensboro in 2021.
The company said the store will serve the Triad with a suite of digital, print and visual communication services, including custom printing, branding, graphic design and direct marketing.
For more information, visit http://www.alphagraphics.com.
Richard Craver
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.