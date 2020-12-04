The Briefcase: Golden Leaf Foundation names Flow as vice chairman

Golden Leaf Foundation names Flow as vice chairman
Winston-Salem businessman Don Flow has been named as vice chairman of the Golden Leaf Foundation’s board of directors for 2021, the foundation said Thursday.
The board appointment went into effect immediately. Flow will serve as chairman of the Programs committee.
“Although a vice chair from the prior year has been elected to chair in the past, the vice chair position is not also chair-elect,” Golden Leaf spokeswoman Jenny Tinklepaugh said.
Board chairman is Murchison “Bo” Biggs of Robeson County. Barry Dodson of Rockingham County will be chairman of the Audit committee.
Flow is chairman and chief executive of Flow Automotive Cos.
In September, Flow was named to a small business policy task force by the N.C. Rural Center. The task force was formed with the support of a grant from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.
Truliant plans branch in Graham in 2021
Truliant Federal Credit Union said Thursday that it will open its fourth branch in Alamance County at 915 S. Main St. in Graham.
The 3,620-square-foot branch is projected to open in the summer. The credit union is leasing the space from site developer Abattoir Properties.
Truliant also has branches in Burlington, Elon and Mebane, as well as 16 branches overall in the Triad.
BAT division launches vaping information website
A division of British American Tobacco Plc said Thursday it has launched VapeExplained.com, a digital information hub providing adult smokers and vapers with information to the questions most commonly searched for online.
The BAT Group said the website is aimed at helping adult smokers and vapers make informed decisions about vaping, such as potentially being a reduced-risk alternative to smoking.
BAT said the website “is built on the company’s vast technical expertise of over 1,500 scientists and engineers, and the experiences of offering vaping products in over 26 countries around the world.”
The website is part of BAT’s “A Better Tomorrow” that has as its goal gaining 50 million users of our non-combustible products by 2030.
Hooker Furniture board declares 18-cent dividend
The board of directors for Hooker Furniture Corp. declared Thursday a quarterly cash dividend of 18 cents per share.
The dividend is payable Dec. 31 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 16.
