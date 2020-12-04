The Briefcase: Golden Leaf Foundation names Flow as vice chairman

Golden Leaf Foundation names Flow as vice chairman

Winston-Salem businessman Don Flow has been named as vice chairman of the Golden Leaf Foundation’s board of directors for 2021, the foundation said Thursday.

The board appointment went into effect immediately. Flow will serve as chairman of the Programs committee.

“Although a vice chair from the prior year has been elected to chair in the past, the vice chair position is not also chair-elect,” Golden Leaf spokeswoman Jenny Tinklepaugh said.

Board chairman is Murchison “Bo” Biggs of Robeson County. Barry Dodson of Rockingham County will be chairman of the Audit committee.

Flow is chairman and chief executive of Flow Automotive Cos.

In September, Flow was named to a small business policy task force by the N.C. Rural Center. The task force was formed with the support of a grant from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

Richard Craver

