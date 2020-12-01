The Briefcase: Hanesbrands adds masks to homeless initiative

Hanesbrands donating masks and socks
Hanesbrands Inc. is donating more than 1 million masks and nearly 300,000 pairs of socks to groups that help the homeless.
The Winston-Salem company has donated more than 3 million pairs of socks since 2009. This year, nearly 400 organizations nationwide will benefit from the Invisible People initiative.
Hanesbrands started the program after hearing from groups that serve the homeless and those in high-poverty areas that socks are the most needed — but least donated — article of clothing.
Hanesbrands is partnering again with Rainier Fruit Co. for its “Pears for Pairs” campaign that include Harris Teeter grocery stores.
Locally, the Hanes National Sock Drive has benefited Bethesda Center, Salvation Army, Samaritan Ministries, Winston-Salem Rescue Mission and Cooperative Community Ministry in Thomasville.
Richard Craver
Advanced Home Health hiring locally
Advanced Home Health said it is hiring nurses in five North Carolina cities: Winston-Salem, Burlington, Charlotte, Concord and Gastonia.
It is hiring for full- and part-time employment, although applicants must meet full-time criteria for employment.
The company said it is offering sign-on bonuses of up to $7,500 for registered nurses and $3,000 for licensed practical nurses.
Applicants can learn more by visiting https://advhomehealth.com/now-hiring-nurses/.
Richard Craver
Local child-care property sold for $1.05 million
A Cary group has spent $1.05 million to purchase the property of a day-care center in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing.
The 3.34-acre site at 3904 Old Vineyard Road contains an 11,390-square-foot building with Friendly People That Care (FPTC) Childcare as the tenant.
The buyer is Libbus Enterprises Properties LLC, while the seller is Big H Ventures LLC of Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
Peters Development adds to portfolio
Peters Development LLC, a High Point real-estate development company, has spent $2.1 million to buy a former drug store site in High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing.
The 0.82-acre site at 2805 S. Main St. contains a 9,000-square-foot building that once served as a Kerr Drug location. The seller is Lincoln High Point LLC of New York.
Peters’ real-estate arm has been on a buying spree during 2020, primarily in the downtown High Point area.
Peters has Dr. Lenny Peters listed as its manager and chief executive. Peters was one of the two founders of Bethany Medical Center in 1987 and serves as its chief executive.
In October 2019, Peters spent $2 million to buy the former J.D. Byrider used-auto dealership site in Kernersville. The 10,193-square-foot property is on 3.9 acres at 975 S. N.C. 66.
In November 2018, Bethany spent $2.9 million to buy Northchase Shopping Center at 5041 University Parkway in Winston-Salem. Bethany Medical Center has a 5,600-square-feet location in the renamed Peters Plaza.
Richard Craver
Kernersville industrial site sells for $575,000
A Greensboro real-estate group has spent $575,000 to buy a 12,150-square-foot industrial building in Kernersville, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The buyer of the property at 1411 Brookford Road is Folsom Properties LLC. The seller is Dogwood Propco 1 LP, an affiliate of Dogwood Industrial Properties of Charlotte.
Richard Craver
