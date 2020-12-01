The Briefcase: Hanesbrands adds masks to homeless initiative

Hanesbrands donating masks and socks

Hanesbrands Inc. is donating more than 1 million masks and nearly 300,000 pairs of socks to groups that help the homeless.

The Winston-Salem company has donated more than 3 million pairs of socks since 2009. This year, nearly 400 organizations nationwide will benefit from the Invisible People initiative.

Hanesbrands started the program after hearing from groups that serve the homeless and those in high-poverty areas that socks are the most needed — but least donated — article of clothing.

Hanesbrands is partnering again with Rainier Fruit Co. for its “Pears for Pairs” campaign that include Harris Teeter grocery stores.

Locally, the Hanes National Sock Drive has benefited Bethesda Center, Salvation Army, Samaritan Ministries, Winston-Salem Rescue Mission and Cooperative Community Ministry in Thomasville.

Richard Craver

Advanced Home Health hiring locally

Advanced Home Health said it is hiring nurses in five North Carolina cities: Winston-Salem, Burlington, Charlotte, Concord and Gastonia.