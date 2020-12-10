The Briefcase: Hanesbrands board appoints new director

economic development

The N.C. governor’s office announced this week three economic-development projects, including a manufacturing expansion by Integro Technologies Corp. in downtown Salisbury.

Integro is an industrial automation company. The expansion will involve 30 new jobs and a $2.67 million capital investment over five years. The 10,000-square-foot new space will add assembly, logistic solution prototyping and manufacturing space.

The average annual salary for the new positions is $61,667. By comparison, Rowan County’s average annual wage is $43,883. The company has been made eligible for up to $80,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund.

Grover Gaming Inc., a software development and design company, said it is expanding its headquarters in Greenville by adding 200 jobs and spending $12.5 million on capital investments. The company has been made eligible for up to $3.48 million in performance-based incentives from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.

Huvepharma Inc., a global biomanufacturer, said it will expand its poultry vaccine plant in Scotland County, adding 10 jobs and spending $1.9 million on capital investments toward additional manufacturing and warehouse space.