The Briefcase: Hanesbrands board appoints new director

Hanesbrands
board appoints
new director
The board of directors for Hanesbrands Inc. said Wednesday it has appointed financial executive Cheryl Beebe as a board member. The board expands to nine directors with the appointment.
Beebe’s professional background includes a decade as chief financial officer of Ingredion, a global ingredients solutions provider. She has been with Ingredion for more than 30 years.
She also serves on the boards for Packaging Corp. of America and The Mosaic Co.
Richard Craver
Lexington industrial
site sells for $5.64M
A New York industrial real-estate company has paid $5.64 million to purchase a 32-acre site in Lexington, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The buyer of the property at 215 Woodside Drive is Broadstone NED Portfolio LLC, an affiliate of Broadstone Net Lease of Rochester, N.Y.
The seller is LMHLKV LLC of Charlotte.
Richard Craver
Dialysis centers gain
state OK for stations
Two Winston-Salem dialysis centers have gained conditional approval from state health regulators to add stations.
The N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation posted the conditional approvals Wednesday.
Miller Street Dialysis Center, affiliated with Wake Forest University, can add up to two stations for a total of no more than 50 stations overall.
Salem Kidney Center can add up to eight stations for a total of up to 59 overall.
In June 2019, the division approved Miller Street adding up for four stations and Salem Kidney Center to add a station and transfer up to three from Northside Dialysis Center.
Richard Craver
Mobile home site
sells for $722,000
A mobile home park property in Thomasville has been purchased for $722,000 by a Durham company, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The buyer of the 22.9-acre property at 1116 Lacy Hepler Road is Sleepy Hollow Mobile Home Park LLC.
The seller is Runner Fund LLC of Alamo, Calif.
Richard Craver
Three projects set for
economic development
The N.C. governor’s office announced this week three economic-development projects, including a manufacturing expansion by Integro Technologies Corp. in downtown Salisbury.
Integro is an industrial automation company. The expansion will involve 30 new jobs and a $2.67 million capital investment over five years. The 10,000-square-foot new space will add assembly, logistic solution prototyping and manufacturing space.
The average annual salary for the new positions is $61,667. By comparison, Rowan County’s average annual wage is $43,883. The company has been made eligible for up to $80,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund.
Grover Gaming Inc., a software development and design company, said it is expanding its headquarters in Greenville by adding 200 jobs and spending $12.5 million on capital investments. The company has been made eligible for up to $3.48 million in performance-based incentives from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.
Huvepharma Inc., a global biomanufacturer, said it will expand its poultry vaccine plant in Scotland County, adding 10 jobs and spending $1.9 million on capital investments toward additional manufacturing and warehouse space.
Richard Craver
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.