The Briefcase: Hanesbrands executive Johnson sets retirement date

Hanesbrands executive Johnson sets retirement date
Hanesbrands Inc. said Tuesday that one of its top-five executives, Joia Johnson, has announced plans to retire on May 7. She informed the board of directors of her decision on Nov. 5.
Johnson has served as chief administrative officer since 2016, as well as chief legal officer, general counsel and corporate secretary in January 2007 — shortly after the company’s spin-off from Sara Lee Corp. in September 2006.
Johnson was paid $550,000 in salary in fiscal 2019. She received incentive pay of $654,126 and total compensation of $1.26 million.
“Joia has influenced every aspect of HanesBrands as we expanded our global footprint and built our portfolio of brands,” Hanesbrands chief executive Steve Bratspies said in a statement. “She helped lead the company through numerous global acquisitions, legal issues and regulatory matters.”
Hanesbrands said it is conducting an internal and external search for her successor.
Richard Craver
Triad Commercial Properties sold to Chicago firm
Triad Commercial Properties has been sold to Chicago commercial real-estate giant Cushman & Wakefield for an undisclosed price, the companies said Monday.
Triad Commercial, founded in 1999 by Hap Royster and Tom Townes, has offices in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. It has eight named partners. It specializes in office and industrial brokerage and advisory services for corporate and institutional clients.
John O’Neill, president of the Central region for Cushman & Wakefield, said that “we are fortunate to have an incredibly strong Carolinas business and the addition of the Triad team further strengthens our platform.”
Royster has transitioned from managing partner of Triad Commercial to a vice chairman for Cushman & Wakefield.
Richard Craver
Online auction of Bob Timberlake items set for Saturday
Another auction of Bob Timberlake-owned or affiliated items will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday by Leland Little Auctions.
The auction will involve 366 lots of items, either owned by Timberlake personally or, in some instances, selected from furniture, art and decorative objects offered at his gallery in Lexington.
Those will include original artworks by Timberlake, as well as limited edition prints and pieces of furniture from The World of Bob Timberlake line. Also offered in the sale are 10 canoes and vintage row boats.
Some of the art, such as Still Life of a Basket of Strawberries, Brogan Study, and a signed lithograph of First Flight, which commemorates the Wright brothers' flight at Kitty Hawk, are being sold along with the models from which they were painted.
Bidding will take place live at www.lelandlittle.com. Registered bidders can place absentee bids on the website prior to the live auction.
A similar auction of 411 lots was held by Leland in November 2013.
Richard Craver
Rockingham-focused virtual job fair set for Nov. 19
A virtual job fair focused on current and future job openings in Rockingham County will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19.
Sponsoring the job fair are NC Triad and Piedmont Triad Regional Council.
Among employers scheduled to participate include: Aging Disability & Transit Services of Rockingham; Armor Express; Envision Plastics; Gildan Activewear Inc.; Henniges Automotive; Nestle Purina Petcare; Ontex Globa; Press Glass Inc.; city of Reidsville; and UNC Rockingham Health Care.
Job fair organizers say there are projected to be at least 300 job openings among participating employers.
For more information or to pre-register, go to https://app.brazenconnect.com/events/Y5v0r?utm_medium=NC+Triad&utm_source=NC+Triad.
Richard Craver
