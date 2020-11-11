The Briefcase: Hanesbrands executive Johnson sets retirement date

Triad Commercial, founded in 1999 by Hap Royster and Tom Townes, has offices in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. It has eight named partners. It specializes in office and industrial brokerage and advisory services for corporate and institutional clients.

John O’Neill, president of the Central region for Cushman & Wakefield, said that “we are fortunate to have an incredibly strong Carolinas business and the addition of the Triad team further strengthens our platform.”

Royster has transitioned from managing partner of Triad Commercial to a vice chairman for Cushman & Wakefield.

Richard Craver

Online auction of Bob Timberlake items set for Saturday

Another auction of Bob Timberlake-owned or affiliated items will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday by Leland Little Auctions.

The auction will involve 366 lots of items, either owned by Timberlake personally or, in some instances, selected from furniture, art and decorative objects offered at his gallery in Lexington.

Those will include original artworks by Timberlake, as well as limited edition prints and pieces of furniture from The World of Bob Timberlake line. Also offered in the sale are 10 canoes and vintage row boats.