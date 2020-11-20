The Briefcase: High Point names interim economic development official

High Point names

interim EDC director

High Point city officials have promoted Sandy Dunbeck to interim director of the city’s Economic Development Corp., effective Jan. 1.

Dunbeck currently is an executive vice president with the group and has been an employee for 14 years. The High Point Enterprise reported Wednesday that her annual salary will be $130,180 in her new role.

Loren Hill, the current EDC president, announced in August his plans to retire on Jan. 1 after nearly 20 years in the role.

Hill said he prefers the term "re-directing" to emphasize that "while I’m officially retiring through the state/local government employees system after being in this job 20 years, I plan to find work, most likely in economic development."

Dunbeck also has served in economic development role in Greensboro and Rockingham County.

— Richard Craver

Surrey Bancorp

declares dividend

The board of directors of Surrey Bancorp declared Thursday a quarterly cash dividend of 10.5 cents per share on its common stock.

The dividend is payable Jan. 8 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 18.