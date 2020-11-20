The Briefcase: High Point names interim economic development official

High Point names
interim EDC director
High Point city officials have promoted Sandy Dunbeck to interim director of the city’s Economic Development Corp., effective Jan. 1.
Dunbeck currently is an executive vice president with the group and has been an employee for 14 years. The High Point Enterprise reported Wednesday that her annual salary will be $130,180 in her new role.
Loren Hill, the current EDC president, announced in August his plans to retire on Jan. 1 after nearly 20 years in the role.
Hill said he prefers the term "re-directing" to emphasize that "while I’m officially retiring through the state/local government employees system after being in this job 20 years, I plan to find work, most likely in economic development."
Dunbeck also has served in economic development role in Greensboro and Rockingham County.
— Richard Craver
Surrey Bancorp
declares dividend
The board of directors of Surrey Bancorp declared Thursday a quarterly cash dividend of 10.5 cents per share on its common stock.
The dividend is payable Jan. 8 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 18.
Surrey, based in Mount Airy, has three branches in Mount Airy and one each in Elkin, North Wilkesboro, Pilot Mountain and Stuart, Va.
— Richard Craver
Mount Airy group
buys office building
A Mount Airy real-estate group has spent $1.1 million to purchase a 5,639-square-foot office building in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wedneday.
The buyer of the 0.33-acre property at 530 N. Elam Ave. is Imos LLC. The seller is Faycurry Enterprises of Greensboro.
— Richard Craver
