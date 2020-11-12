The Briefcase: Highwoods continues sale of Greensboro portfolio

Highwoods
continues sale
of portfolio
Highwoods Properties Inc.’s departure from the Greensboro marketplace is accelerating with the sale of three medical buildings for a combined $45.1 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The buyer of 1126, 1130 and 1132 N. Church St. is Greensboro Medical Center LLC, an affiliate of Healthcare Realty of Nashville, Tenn.
Highwoods announced in August 2019 plans to exit the Greensboro marketplace by mid-2020, along with the Memphis, Tenn., market.
When Highwoods made the announcement, its Greensboro portfolio consisted of 2.67 million square feet of industrial space, 1.15 million square feet of office space and 30 acres of development land.
On Oct. 29, it sold three properties for a combined $50.75 million to affiliates of Deep River Partners: a 5.51-acre site at 628 Green Valley Road; a 7.79-acre site at 1501 Highwoods Blvd.; and a 7.27-acre site at 701 Green Valley Road.
Herbalife withdraws
from stock initiative
The board of directors for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. said Tuesday it has decided “it will no longer move forward with its intended distribution of (stock) warrants” that it announced Nov. 5.
The board had declared a distribution of stock warrants to holders of its common shares, effective Nov. 16. The distribution was disclosed in a regulatory filing via a letter to the general counsel of its largest shareholder, billionaire hedge-fund investor Carl Icahn.
The board said its decision was based in large part “after considering additional feedback from our shareholders. … As always, the board will continue to evaluate opportunities to maximize shareholder value.
Each shareholder would have been entitled to receive one warrant for every four Herbalife common shares held. The warrant holder could have purchased one common share for a purchase price of $67.50, with the distribution being made Dec. 14.
The warrants would have had a term of seven years and will be exercisable only on the expiration date. Herbalife has expected to list the warrants on The New York Stock Exchange.
Raytheon plans to
buy satellite company
Raytheon Technologies Corp. said Tuesday it plans to acquire privately held Blue Canyon Technologies, a provider of small satellites and spacecraft systems components.
The deal is expected to close in early 2021, pending regulatory approval. Terms were not disclosed. Blue Canyon would become part of the Raytheon Intelligence & Space division.
Based in Boulder, Colo., with more than 200 employees, Blue Canyon has more than 90 satellites in production, and has supported missions for the U.S. Air Force, NASA and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.
The Raytheon division is based in Arlington, Va., and has 35,700 employees worldwide.
Raytheon Technologies has a major piece of its Collins Aerospace division based in Winston-Salem with about 1,500 employees at last count by the company.
Food Lion's deal
moves ahead
The parent company of Food Lion, Ahold Delhaize, announced Wednesday that the Federal Trade Commission has ended the anti-trust waiting period on the grocery store chain’s planned acquisition of 62 Bi-Lo/Harveys Supermarket stores from Southeastern Grocers.
The FTC decision satisfies one of the conditions of closing the transaction. The stores are in the Carolinas and Georgia.
The stores will remain open under their current brands until the transaction is complete, which is expected to take place over a staggered period from January to April. At that point, the stores will operate under the Food Lion brand.
