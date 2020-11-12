The Briefcase: Highwoods continues sale of Greensboro portfolio

The deal is expected to close in early 2021, pending regulatory approval. Terms were not disclosed. Blue Canyon would become part of the Raytheon Intelligence & Space division.

Based in Boulder, Colo., with more than 200 employees, Blue Canyon has more than 90 satellites in production, and has supported missions for the U.S. Air Force, NASA and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

The Raytheon division is based in Arlington, Va., and has 35,700 employees worldwide.

Raytheon Technologies has a major piece of its Collins Aerospace division based in Winston-Salem with about 1,500 employees at last count by the company.

Richard Craver

Food Lion's deal

moves ahead

The parent company of Food Lion, Ahold Delhaize, announced Wednesday that the Federal Trade Commission has ended the anti-trust waiting period on the grocery store chain’s planned acquisition of 62 Bi-Lo/Harveys Supermarket stores from Southeastern Grocers.

The FTC decision satisfies one of the conditions of closing the transaction. The stores are in the Carolinas and Georgia.