The Briefcase: Lexington company pays $2.46 million for six tracts

Richard Craver

Medicare grants Cook Medical product payment qualification

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently granted Cook Medical a new technology add-on payment (NTAP) for Hemospray Endoscopic Hemostat.

The designation, which went into effect Oct. 1, will provide eligible hospitals with incremental reimbursement for Hemospray for up to three years.

As a result, the designation may reduce financial barriers to physician and patient access to Hemospray, giving physicians more options to treat patients on Medicare.

Eligible hospitals can now use Hemospray and qualify to receive a supplemental payment from NTAP of up to $1,625 in addition to the standard Medicare Severity Diagnosis Related Group payment for Medicare patients.

Cook Medical’s Hemospray product is an endoscopic hemostat, meaning that it helps stop bleeding in the gastrointestinal tract. Bleeding in the gastrointestinal tract is a leading cause of death and is associated with an estimated 20,000 deaths per year in the United States alone.