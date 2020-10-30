The Briefcase: Life-science testing company plans 878-job expansion in Durham

The reopening of additional home-furnishings retail stores in July and August contributed to a 51% increase in new orders during August, according to a monthly report released Thursday by Smith Leonard PLLC, a financial-services company in High Point.

The August orders were at $3.58 billion, up from $2.37 billion in August 2019. Orders also were up 9.8% from $3.26 billion in July.

However, just 34% of survey participants reported a year-over-year increase in orders.

Home-furnishings retail sales were at $10.41 billion in September, up 0.5% from August and up 4.6% from a year ago, the U.S. Commerce Department reported.

Ken Smith, the firm’s director of furniture services, said the August orders represent more stunning evidence “that the residential furniture business would be growing this fast when so many other businesses are struggling or worse yet, failing.”

“Our survey has shown three straight months of very significant increases in orders, and from all of our conversations, we expect to continue to show significant growth in September and October and even into November.”

Richard Craver

