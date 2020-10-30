The Briefcase: Life-science testing company plans 878-job expansion in Durham

Life-science testing company plans 878-job expansion in Durham
BioAgilytix Labs LLC, a life-science testing company, said Thursday it will create 878 jobs and spend $61.5 million on capital investments in an expansion in Research Triangle Park.
BioAgilytix was founded in Durham in 2008 and maintains its headquarters there, while also operating laboratory locations in Cambridge, Mass., and Hamburg, Germany.
The company specializes in large molecule bioanalysis and provides a wide portfolio of services supporting the development and release testing of biologics across a number of industries and disease states. That includes plans to launch COVIDence, a platform to provide employers a comprehensive COVID-19 testing program.
The expansion will help the company meet increased demand from its customer base of the world’s top pharmaceutical and biotech companies.
The aggregate average salary will reach $96,477. By comparison, the current average wage in Durham County is $71,756.
The company has been made eligible for up to $18.88 million in performance-based economic incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.
Richard Craver
Home-furnishings sales continued to soar in August
The reopening of additional home-furnishings retail stores in July and August contributed to a 51% increase in new orders during August, according to a monthly report released Thursday by Smith Leonard PLLC, a financial-services company in High Point.
The August orders were at $3.58 billion, up from $2.37 billion in August 2019. Orders also were up 9.8% from $3.26 billion in July.
However, just 34% of survey participants reported a year-over-year increase in orders.
Home-furnishings retail sales were at $10.41 billion in September, up 0.5% from August and up 4.6% from a year ago, the U.S. Commerce Department reported.
Ken Smith, the firm’s director of furniture services, said the August orders represent more stunning evidence “that the residential furniture business would be growing this fast when so many other businesses are struggling or worse yet, failing.”
“Our survey has shown three straight months of very significant increases in orders, and from all of our conversations, we expect to continue to show significant growth in September and October and even into November.”
Richard Craver
N.C. joins collaboration on offshore wind energy
The governors of Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia announced Wednesday their states will collaborate on advancing offshore wind projects in the region.
Their goal is to promote the Southeast and mid-Atlantic as a hub for offshore wind energy and industry.
The states have created the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic Regional Transformative Partnership for Offshore Wind Energy Resources, known by acronym SMART-POWER. A SMART-POWER leadership team will work to streamline the development of regional offshore wind resources.
According to the U.S. Energy Department, the Atlantic Coast offshore wind project pipeline is estimated to support up to 86,000 jobs, $57 billion in investments and provide up to $25 billion in economic output by 2030.
Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia have access to vast resources and assets, such as deepwater ports and transportation infrastructure, top-tier universities and research institutions, and highly trained workforces to support the offshore wind industry and supply chain efficiently develop along the Atlantic Coast.
Richard Craver
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.