The Briefcase: Local car wash property sells for $2.94 million

Local car wash property
sells for $2.94 million
The property of a Winston-Salem car wash site has been sold for $2.94 million to a San Diego commercial real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The property at 1535 Peters Creek Parkway contains a 4,397-square-foot building occupied by The Wave Car Wash.
The buyer is MDC NC2 LP, an affiliate of Realty Income Corp. The seller is Peters Creek Realty Holdings LLC of Greenwich, Conn.
Richard Craver
Winston-Salem retail property
sold for $2.75 million
A retail commercial real-estate property off Stratford Road in Winston-Salem has been sold for $2.75 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 1.44-acre property at 1418 S. Stratford Road contains a 30,646-square-foot building that has Heidi’s Uniforms as the tenant. It was the former site of a Hanes Furniture store.
The buyer is TPC Property LLC of Winston-Salem. The seller is Arvede Properties LLC of Wilmington.
Richard Craver
High Point manufacturer plans
Wednesday jobs event
High Point manufacturer Amada America is holding a virtual employment event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. It is being assisted in the effort by GuilfordWorks.
Amada, based in Buena Park, Calif., committed in May 2018 to building an $82 million manufacturing plant that is projected to create up to 201 jobs. Its facilities are at 2545 and 2565 Penny Road.
It is a manufacturer of a full line of precision, sheet metal fabricating equipment that includes CNC turret punch presses, lasers, press brakes, flexible manufacturing systems, software and tooling.
The plant produces a new product line for Amada that involve high-precision press break bending equipment for the U.S. market. Among the job positions are assembler, CNC machinist, logistics material handler and painter.
Applicants are required to register at https://portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/3492-amada-america-fair. They must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks registration or register at NCWorks.gov.
Individuals not able to participate Wednesday can call (336) 884-4141.
Richard Craver
Peters Development buys
another High Point site
Peters Development LLC continued its recent Triad commercial real-estate buying spree by spending $372,500 on a 0.18-acre site in downtown High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The commercial real-estate site is at 715 N. Main St. The seller was STS Roofing Systems of Archdale.
In a Friday filing, Peters spent $262,500 to buy the Advanced Home Care property in downtown High Point. The 0.18-acre property at 711 N. Main St. contiains a 5,226-square-foot, two-story building.
On Nov. 30, Peters spent $2.1 million to buy a former drug store site in High Point at 2805 S. Main St.
In October 2019, Peters spent $2 million to buy the former J.D. Byrider used-auto dealership site in Kernersville. The 10,193-square-foot property is on 3.9 acres at 975 S. N.C. 66.
In November 2018, Bethany spent $2.9 million to buy Northchase Shopping Center at 5041 University Parkway in Winston-Salem. Bethany Medical Center has a 5,600-square-feet location in the renamed Peters Plaza.
Richard Craver
