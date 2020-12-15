The Briefcase: Local car wash property sells for $2.94 million

High Point manufacturer Amada America is holding a virtual employment event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. It is being assisted in the effort by GuilfordWorks.

Amada, based in Buena Park, Calif., committed in May 2018 to building an $82 million manufacturing plant that is projected to create up to 201 jobs. Its facilities are at 2545 and 2565 Penny Road.

It is a manufacturer of a full line of precision, sheet metal fabricating equipment that includes CNC turret punch presses, lasers, press brakes, flexible manufacturing systems, software and tooling.

The plant produces a new product line for Amada that involve high-precision press break bending equipment for the U.S. market. Among the job positions are assembler, CNC machinist, logistics material handler and painter.

Applicants are required to register at https://portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/3492-amada-america-fair. They must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks registration or register at NCWorks.gov.