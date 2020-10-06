The Briefcase: Local group wins top prize in Velocity initiative

The U.S. Commerce Department said it will present a grant award to Egger Wood Products during an announcement ceremony at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the company’s manufacturing plant, 300 Egger Parkway in Linwood.

The award is defined as “in support of regionally driven efforts to boost manufacturing.”

The grant will be from the department’s Economic Development Administration.

Richard Craver

Winston-Salem groups form collaboration with Nordic companies

A new business development program that launched Monday in Winston-Salem has as its goal aiding health-care information technology and digital health companies from Sweden, Iceland and Finland with their U.S. market entry strategies.

The program, called Nordic AMPlify, is assisting 12 growth-phase companies from more than 100 companies who expressed interest.

The program will run twice per year and the top-three companies from each session will come to Winston-Salem for an intensive U.S. immersion experience. The first immersion virtual tour will be held Nov. 16-18, with a kick-off event set for Oct. 15.