The Briefcase: Local group wins top prize in Velocity initiative

Local group wins top prize in Velocity initiative
The Center for Creative Economy announced Monday the top startup honorees for its Velocity Creative Accelerator initiative.
A total of 10 creative entrepreneurs completed a nine-week entrepreneur education program that refined their business plans and pitches to investors to be one of the top three startups to split a pool of $50,000 in seed-stage investment.
The Agent Accelerator, a Winston-Salem-based startup that helps real estate brokerages scale their business by providing innovative training solutions, took the top award of $25,000. Chelsea Goodwin, the startup’s founder, was invited by Winston Starts president Bob Boles to participate in its eight-week Explore program.
LiveMo from Seattle received the second-place award of $15,000 for its service that enables artists to share and monetize their content through a concert live-streaming platform. LiveMo founder Fernando Turrent, also received a consultation package for $5,000 from Sightsource.
Feloh, founded by Camille Heard of Cleveland, was third with a $10,000 award. It is a social marketplace for hair care and beauty enthusiasts.
Egger Wood Products to receive federal grant
The U.S. Commerce Department said it will present a grant award to Egger Wood Products during an announcement ceremony at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the company’s manufacturing plant, 300 Egger Parkway in Linwood.
The award is defined as “in support of regionally driven efforts to boost manufacturing.”
The grant will be from the department’s Economic Development Administration.
Winston-Salem groups form collaboration with Nordic companies
A new business development program that launched Monday in Winston-Salem has as its goal aiding health-care information technology and digital health companies from Sweden, Iceland and Finland with their U.S. market entry strategies.
The program, called Nordic AMPlify, is assisting 12 growth-phase companies from more than 100 companies who expressed interest.
The program will run twice per year and the top-three companies from each session will come to Winston-Salem for an intensive U.S. immersion experience. The first immersion virtual tour will be held Nov. 16-18, with a kick-off event set for Oct. 15.
The multi-year program is organized by local venture fund FCA Health Innovations. It is supported by Nordic Innovation and the official trade organizations of Finland (Business Finland), Sweden (Business Sweden) and Iceland (Promote Iceland).
On-site programming will begin once international travel resumes.
Morgan Properties purchases High Point apartment complex
A Pennsylvania residential real-estate group entered the Triad apartment marketplace with a third major purchase last week, buying the Highland Ridge complex in High Point for $10.96 million.
A Guilford County Register of Deeds filing listed as the buyer Highland Ridge Owner LLC, an affiliate of Morgan Properties, based in King of Prussia, Pa.
The complex at 2452 Bellemeade St. contains 120 units on 15.82 acres.
Also last week, Morgan spent $27.13 million to buy The Enclave at North Point property at 4260 Brownsboro Road in Winston-Salem. The Enclave is a 370-unit complex located on 28.15 acres.
Morgan also paid $20.65 million to buy Clemmons Station property at 3405 Cook Place Drive. The complex contains 192 units on 20.54 acres.
The sellers in all instances were affiliates of Threshold Capital of West Des Moines, Iowa.
