The Briefcase: Local Residence Inn sells for $4.6 million

Richard Craver

Kontoor unveils first global sustainability goals

Kontoor Brands Inc., based in Greensboro and makers of the Lee and Wrangler jeans brands, announced Tuesday its first set of global sustainability goals and shared its inaugural report on sustainability impacts.

Kontoor has set goals to: save 10 billion liters of water in its production by 2025; power 100% of owned and operated facilities with renewable energy by 2025; and establish a science-based climate target by 2022.

It also plans to source 100% sustainable raw materials, including forest-derived materials and animal-derived materials, by 2023; cotton by 2025; and synthetics by 2030. It also plans to use 100% preferred chemical processes by 2023.

In regards to its workforce, Kontoor pledged to work only with factories that support a worker well-being or community-development initiative by 2025.

The report, as well as additional information about Kontoor’s approach to sustainability, can be found at KontoorBrands.com/sustainability.

Imperial Brands projects cigar business sale in October