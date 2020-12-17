The Briefcase: Marley Drug sold to Canadian pharmaceutical company

Marley Drug sold to Canadian pharmaceutical company
Marley Drug Inc., an independent Winston-Salem pharmacy, has been sold for an undisclosed price to a small publicly traded Canadian pharmaceutical manufacturer, the companies said Thursday.
The drug store at 5008 Peters Creek Parkway had been owned and operated by Dave Marley since its founding in 2003.
The buyer, Medicure Inc. is based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. It already had been a vendor to Marley Drug.
Medicure, founded in 1997, is attempting to expand the U.S. market share for Zypitamag, the brand name for its version of cholesterol prescription drug pitavastatin.
Medicure also has a brand-name injectable version of tirofiban hydrochloride, Aggrastat.
Medicure agreed to keep Marley on as a consultant for a year, with no changes to the pharmacy's staff, hours and location.
Richard Craver
Wells Fargo extends work from home to March 1
Wells Fargo & Co. said this week that about 200,000 employees, or about 70% of its workforce, will continue to work from home until at least March 1 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of those employees have been working from home since mid-April. Employees were told in a memo this week that work from home would be extended from the previous projection of Feb. 1.
"We do not yet know when we’ll return to a more traditional operating model," spokesman Josh Dunn said.
"We will give all employees sufficient notice before making any significant changes, and we continue to create a thoughtful, phased plan for returning to the workplace."
Public-health analysts have said it could mid-2021 before businesses, large and small, require employee to return to office work settings as they await for COVID-19 vaccines to be readily available to the general public.
Richard Craver
Kontoor debuts Wrangler jeans brand in China
Kontoor Brands Inc., the Greensboro-based jeans manufacturer, said Thursday that it is marketing its Wrangler brand in China for the first time.
The sales effort begins with a partnership involving Tmall, an online retailer in China. Kontoor jeans brand Lee already is in the Chinese marketplace.
“One of Kontoor’s core strategic priorities includes expanding to new markets and geographies,” Scott Baxter, Kontoor’s president and chief executive, said in a statement. “Launching our iconic Wrangler brand in China, one of the fastest growing consumer markets in the world, is a key step toward that effort.”
The brand expects to expand its product offerings along with additional marketing efforts in the spring.
Richard Craver
Local downtown commercial properties sold for $1.04M
Two downtown Winston-Salem commercial properties have been sold for a combined $1.04 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The properties are at 848 N. Trade St. and a portion of 850 N. Trade St. Combs Wholesale Produce Co. is located at 850 North Trade, while Triad Produce Inc. is at 848 North Trade.
The buyer is CCC Trade Street LLC, an affiliate of Chaucer Creek Capital LLC of Raleigh. The seller is IH-850 Trade LLC of Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
Surrey Bancorp board declares 10-cent special dividend
The board of directors for Surrey Bancorp declared Wednesday a special cash dividend of 10 cents per share on the bank’s common stock.
The dividend is payable Jan. 15 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 31.
Surrey, based in Mount Airy, has three branches in Mount Airy and one each in Elkin, North Wilkesboro, Pilot Mountain and Stuart, Va.
Richard Craver
