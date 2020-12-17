The Briefcase: Marley Drug sold to Canadian pharmaceutical company

Marley Drug sold to Canadian pharmaceutical company

Marley Drug Inc., an independent Winston-Salem pharmacy, has been sold for an undisclosed price to a small publicly traded Canadian pharmaceutical manufacturer, the companies said Thursday.

The drug store at 5008 Peters Creek Parkway had been owned and operated by Dave Marley since its founding in 2003.

The buyer, Medicure Inc. is based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. It already had been a vendor to Marley Drug.

Medicure, founded in 1997, is attempting to expand the U.S. market share for Zypitamag, the brand name for its version of cholesterol prescription drug pitavastatin.

Medicure also has a brand-name injectable version of tirofiban hydrochloride, Aggrastat.

Medicure agreed to keep Marley on as a consultant for a year, with no changes to the pharmacy's staff, hours and location.

Richard Craver

