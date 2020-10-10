The Briefcase: Moses Cone buys office building for $18.5 million

Moses Cone buys office
building for $18.5M
Moses Cone Hospital has paid $18.5 million to buy a 139,050-square-foot office building at 706 Green Valley Road in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing.
The five-story building on 8.37 acres at 706-C Green Valley Road was sold by SEBR 706 LLC and SL Pavilion LLC, both affiliates of Deep River Partners.
Cone spokesman Doug Allred said Cone “already has numerous services in the building, including our innovation department. This purchase gives us a long-term presence at a convenient location and allows us to consolidate additional departments in the future.”
— Richard Craver
Front Street Capital
affiliate buys 2 lots
Front Street Capital has expanded its real-estate presence near Union Cross Business Park thru an affiliate spending $350,000 for two lots in southeastern Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The property at 109 Enterprise Park Blvd. consists of 6.92 acres, while the property at 124 Enterprise Park Blvd. consists of 3.69 acres.
The buyer is Front Street — Wallburg LLC, while the seller is WPDA Inc. of Winston-Salem, formerly known as Forsyth County Development Corp.
In September 2019, a Front Street affiliate paid $5.5 million for three potential industrial sites near Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The properties are listed as 4900 Millennium Drive, 4980 Millennium Drive and 0 Millennium Drive.
The 4900 Millennium property contains 62.24 acres and is on the western most edge of the Temple School Road industrial campus that also includes facilities with Caterpillar Inc., Herbalife and, most recently, Bunzl Distribution USA Inc.
The 4980 Millennium property contains 11.17 acres, while 0 Millennium Drive contains 0.75 acres.
— Richard Craver
Watchdog urges more
protection for planes
Federal regulators have not taken adequate steps to protect computer systems on airliners from hackers, a government watchdog agency reported on Friday.
The agency said the Federal Aviation Administration has not developed a training program for cybersecurity or test airplane computer systems that could be vulnerable to attack.
The Government Accountability Office said that without improvements, “FAA may not be able to ensure sufficient oversight to guard against evolving avionics cybersecurity risks.”
The GAO recommends that FAA conduct a risk assessment of security of avionics systems and train inspectors to judge security of avionics systems. It said FAA should also enact guidance that includes independent testing of cybersecurity on new airplane designs.
The GAO report focused on the vulnerability of systems on planes that automatically transmit data to air traffic controllers, airline maintenance crews and others on the ground. Advanced networks carry data used to track planes, tell pilots about weather ahead, and handle secure communication between pilots and people on the ground.
The auditors said the ever-growing use of technology and increasingly complex systems have created "new opportunities for persons with malicious intentions to target commercial transport airplanes.” They said, however, that aircraft manufacturers have built in safeguards, and there have been no reports of successful hacker attacks.
Manufacturer representatives told GAO they realize cybersecurity threats are growing, and they are trying to involve security experts in testing their planes. Airbus officials told GAO they have allowed security agencies in France, Germany and the United Kingdom to conduct cyber-penetration tests. Boeing Co. told the auditors they have also allowed third-party testing during airplane certification after the FAA requested the step.
— The Associated Press
