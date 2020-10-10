The Briefcase: Moses Cone buys office building for $18.5 million

In September 2019, a Front Street affiliate paid $5.5 million for three potential industrial sites near Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The properties are listed as 4900 Millennium Drive, 4980 Millennium Drive and 0 Millennium Drive.

The 4900 Millennium property contains 62.24 acres and is on the western most edge of the Temple School Road industrial campus that also includes facilities with Caterpillar Inc., Herbalife and, most recently, Bunzl Distribution USA Inc.

The 4980 Millennium property contains 11.17 acres, while 0 Millennium Drive contains 0.75 acres.

— Richard Craver

Watchdog urges more

protection for planes

Federal regulators have not taken adequate steps to protect computer systems on airliners from hackers, a government watchdog agency reported on Friday.

The agency said the Federal Aviation Administration has not developed a training program for cybersecurity or test airplane computer systems that could be vulnerable to attack.

The Government Accountability Office said that without improvements, “FAA may not be able to ensure sufficient oversight to guard against evolving avionics cybersecurity risks.”