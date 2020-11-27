The Briefcase: N.C. economic index finds slowing recovery in October

N.C. economic index finds slowing recovery in October
The North Carolina economy continued to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic during October, though at a much slower, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University.
The index rose 1.4% from September to October after increasing as much as 9% from June to July.
The progress over the past five months has the index up 9.1% from October 2019 after being in negative territory for much of 2019 into 2020.
The index, released Friday, measures leading state economic indicators, such as manufacturing employment hours and wages, residential building permits and initial jobless claims. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.
The biggest factors were a 13.5% decline in initial unemployment insurance claims from September to October, and a 10.3% increase in residential building permits.
Walden cautioned that even with the increase in the index, “this doesn’t imply the North Carolina economy has returned to pre-pandemic levels. Instead, it suggests the outlook for future economic growth is very positive.”
Richard Craver
Sock manufacturer Renfro changes name, branding
The sock manufacturer Renfro Corp., which has discussed moving its headquarters from Mount Airy to Winston-Salem, recently changed its name to Renfro Brands.
The rebranding includes a new logo and a direct-to-consumer marketplace called Loops & Wales. The company said the branding “embraces the company’s future, while paying homage to its past.”
Renfro was made eligible in October 2019 for nearly $300,000 in performance-based economic incentives from the City of Winston-Salem and another $146,000 from the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. It is likely the company would receive a matching incentive amount from the state’s One North Carolina Fund.
Assistant city manager Evan Raleigh said Wednesday that "the city’s economic development agreement with Renfro remains unexecuted at this point. I have not had any recent conversations with the company regarding the status of the agreement or their relocation plans."
Richard Craver
Ruger completes acquisition of Marlin firearms business
Sturm, Ruger & Co. Inc. said Tuesday it has completed its acquisition of the Marlin-branded firearms line.
Ruger agreed Sept. 29 to pay $30 million for the Marlin business from the bankrupt estate of Remington Outdoor Co. Inc. It said Tuesday it ended up pay $28.3 million.
Ruger’s Mayodan manufacturing plant is gaining a significant portion of the Marlin production, chief executive Christopher Killoy told analysts in October.
Killoy said the plan is to “re-introduce Marlin rifles in the latter half of 2021.”
Richard Craver
Kernersville industrial properties sold for $2.75 million
A Chapel Hill residential real-estate group has spent $2.75 million to buy five tracts off Indeneer Drive in Kernersville, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The buyer is PGP Indeneer LLC, an affiliate of Prudent Growth Partners LLC. The seller is Dogwood Propco 1 LP of Charlotte.
The properties are at 604, 610, 616 and 621 Indeneer Drive, along with an empty lot.
The 604 property is on 1.92 acres and contains a 24,430-square-foot building. The 610 property is on 3.29 acres and contains an 8,850-square-foot building. The 616 property is on 1.65 acres and contains two buildings with a combined square footage of 18,043. The 621 property is on 1.05 acres.
Richard Craver
