The Briefcase: N.C. economic index finds slowing recovery in October

The sock manufacturer Renfro Corp., which has discussed moving its headquarters from Mount Airy to Winston-Salem, recently changed its name to Renfro Brands.

The rebranding includes a new logo and a direct-to-consumer marketplace called Loops & Wales. The company said the branding “embraces the company’s future, while paying homage to its past.”

Renfro was made eligible in October 2019 for nearly $300,000 in performance-based economic incentives from the City of Winston-Salem and another $146,000 from the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. It is likely the company would receive a matching incentive amount from the state’s One North Carolina Fund.

Assistant city manager Evan Raleigh said Wednesday that "the city’s economic development agreement with Renfro remains unexecuted at this point. I have not had any recent conversations with the company regarding the status of the agreement or their relocation plans."

Richard Craver

Ruger completes acquisition of Marlin firearms business

Sturm, Ruger & Co. Inc. said Tuesday it has completed its acquisition of the Marlin-branded firearms line.