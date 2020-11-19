The Briefcase: N.C. gains $2.71 million from Apple iPhone settlement

N.C. gains $2.71 million from Apple iPhone settlement

North Carolina will receive $2.71 million from a national settlement with Apple Inc. over the company's 2016 decision to throttle consumers’ iPhone speeds to address unexpected shutdowns.

The overall settlement is $113 million involving 34 states.

The attorneys general claimed that Apple discovered battery issues were leading to unexpected shutdowns in iPhones. Rather than disclosing these issues or replacing batteries, Apple concealed the issues from consumers.

Apple’s concealment ultimately led to a software update in December 2016 that reduced iPhone performance in an effort to keep the phones from unexpectedly shutting down.

The attorneys general accused Apple of profiting from selling additional iPhones to consumers whose phone performance Apple had slowed.

Apple recently also entered into a proposed settlement of class-action litigation related to the same conduct in which it will pay out up to $500 million in consumer restitution.

Richard Craver

