The Briefcase: N.C. reaches settlements against Nationstar, Dish Network

N.C. reaches settlements against Nationstar, Dish

The N.C. Attorney General’s Office said Monday it has reached settlements involving Nationstar Mortgage and Dish Network.

The settlement involving Nationstar, the nation’s fourth-largest mortgage servicer, will provide a combined $1.94 million for 1,938 borrowers. The overall national settlement is worth $86.3 million.

Affected borrowers will receive guaranteed minimum payments based on the damages they experienced. A third-party settlement administrator will send a claim form to eligible borrowers to help them file claims and receive their payments.

The settlement resolves allegations that Nationstar, which does business as “Mr. Cooper,” violated consumer protection laws during its servicing of mortgage loans from Jan. 1, 2011, to Dec. 31, 2017.

North Carolina will receive just under $14 million from a $210 million national settlement with Dish. The company was accused of engaging in illegal nationwide telemarking in violation of do-not-call laws.

The attorney general’s office said it is the largest penalty ever obtained in N.C. over do-not-call violations. Most of the funds will go to North Carolina’s public schools.