The Briefcase: NCDOT pays $4.5 million for Dairi-O property

The buyer is Penney Property Sub Holdings LLC, which has the same address in Plano, Texas, as the corporate headquarters. The seller is listed as J.C. Penney Properties LLC with a P.O. Box in Dallas.

Forsyth County tax records have the J.C. Penney’s property at Hanes Mall, which includes 198,724 square feet of retail space and two parking lots, with a tax value of $7.65 million.

The company reopened the Hanes Mall store on May 19 after being closed for seven weeks in the first part of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also has stores at Four Seasons Town Center in Greensboro and Alamance Crossing in Burlington.

Richard Craver

Teall Capital forms

Revel with focus on

game-day services

Teall Capital has formed a new company, Revel, which combines three existing companies with new acquisition Colonnade Group of Birmingham, Ala.

Teall is a private-equity firm founded by chairman Ben Sutton with co-headquarters in Winston-Salem and Atlanta.

Teall said Revel “will work closely with university partners, as well as professional leagues, teams and properties to re-imagine game day and non-game day experiences.