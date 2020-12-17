The Briefcase: NCDOT pays $4.5 million for Dairi-O property

NCDOT pays
$4.5 million for
Dairi-O property
The N.C. Transportation Department has closed on the purchase of the former Dairi-O property on University Parkway, paying $4.5 million to D-2/Dairio LLC, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
DOT officials said in March that while the path of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway does not pass directly through the Dairi-O site at 6401 University Parkway, work associated with the project requires the taking of the site.
On Sept. 15, Dairi-O began construction on a lot at 5916 University Parkway, about a mile south of the current restaurant. The new restaurant will have a double drive-thru. Dairi-O’s website lists the site as “coming soon.”
Dairi-O, founded in 1947 in King, currently has seven locations.
Wright Archer, construction engineer for the DOT in Forsyth County, said the Dairi-O property is needed to construct a new intersection for University and Old Hollow Road.
Richard Craver
J.C. Penney’s
property at mall
changes owners
The nearly 14-acre J.C. Penney retail property at Hanes Mall has changed hands between two corporate entities with a $4.42 million purchase price, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The buyer is Penney Property Sub Holdings LLC, which has the same address in Plano, Texas, as the corporate headquarters. The seller is listed as J.C. Penney Properties LLC with a P.O. Box in Dallas.
Forsyth County tax records have the J.C. Penney’s property at Hanes Mall, which includes 198,724 square feet of retail space and two parking lots, with a tax value of $7.65 million.
The company reopened the Hanes Mall store on May 19 after being closed for seven weeks in the first part of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also has stores at Four Seasons Town Center in Greensboro and Alamance Crossing in Burlington.
Teall Capital forms
Revel with focus on
game-day services
Teall Capital has formed a new company, Revel, which combines three existing companies with new acquisition Colonnade Group of Birmingham, Ala.
Teall is a private-equity firm founded by chairman Ben Sutton with co-headquarters in Winston-Salem and Atlanta.
Teall said Revel “will work closely with university partners, as well as professional leagues, teams and properties to re-imagine game day and non-game day experiences.
Colonnade's services include premium seating sales and management, temporary structures at sports and entertainment venues, development of interactive fan events, and managing VIP hospitality experiences for the NCAA, College Football Playoff, many Power 5 conferences, and universities.
Teall is transitioning Tailgate Guys, PRE and Complex Sports into Revel. Ray DeWeese, chief executive of those three companies, will serve in the same role with Revel.
“Revel is uniquely positioned to help our clients offset the reductions in staff many have implemented, drive immediate new and meaningful revenue, and develop strategies for building and sustaining new generations of fans,” DeWesse said.
Surrey Bancorp
declares dividend
The board of directors for Surrey Bancorp declared Wednesday a special cash dividend of 10 cents per share on the bank’s common stock.
The dividend is payable Jan. 15 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 31.
On Nov. 9, the board declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 10.5 cents per share, payable Jan. 8 to shareholders registered as of Friday.
Surrey, based in Mount Airy, has three branches in Mount Airy and one each in Elkin, North Wilkesboro, Pilot Mountain and Stuart, Va.
