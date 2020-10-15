The Briefcase: Novant opens $166M Charlotte outpatient facility

Novant opens
$166M outpatient
facility in Charlotte
Novant Health Inc. said Tuesday its $165.9 million cardiovascular and cancer outpatient facility has opened in Charlotte.
The facility will be known as Claudia and John Belk Heart & Vascular Institute, and the Agnes and Edward Weisiger Cancer Institute.
The seven-story, 260,000-square-foot facility consolidates all outpatient cardiac and cancer specialists, treatment services and support programs in Novant's Charlotte market at 125 Queens Road in the midtown area.
The heart and vascular institute will feature 32 cardiologists, cardiac surgeons and vascular surgeons offering services that include noninvasive cardiac testing, electrophysiology, cardiac rehabilitation, cardio-oncology, heart failure, interventional cardiology, preventive cardiology, structural heart intervention, minimally invasive cardiac surgery, valve replacement, noninvasive vascular lab and peripheral arterial disease.
The cancer institute will feature 32 cancer specialists representing 12 specialty clinics, including gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary, genitourinary, head and neck, gynecologic, breast, hematology and thoracic oncology.
Adventure park opens in W-S
Urban Air Adventure Park said Wednesday it has opened its facility at 200 Summit Square Blvd. in Winston-Salem.
The company said it is the soft open phase with a grand-opening event set for Oct. 24. It debuts with a workforce of 40.
The company said it is offering 50% off tickets on its website for a limited time. Advanced reservations are required.
The facility offers wall-to-wall trampolines, dodgeball courts, obstacle courses, tube playgrounds with multi-level climbing ropes and twisting tubes. The park also features patented attractions that can only be found at Urban Air, including Sky Rider and Spin Zone Bumper Cars.
Urban Air said it is using enhanced cleanliness policies and procedures that include temperature checks, sanitization stations throughout park, limited capacity on all attractions; cashless food service; social distancing measures, and mask requirements.
For more information, go to www.UrbanAirParks.com.
Take 5 Oil Change shop coming to Clemmons
The former Pizza Hut restaurant site in Clemmons is being replaced by a Take 5 Oil Change shop, according to Take 5’s website.
The website lists the Clemmons shop as “coming soon.”
Pizza Hut had been at 2430 Lewisville-Clemmons Road since the 1970s before being demolished recently.
The Take 5 shop will the company’s seventh in the Triad counting two in Greensboro and one each in Burlington, High Point, Kernersville and Winston-Salem.
Hooker Furniture closing warehouses
Home Meridian International, a division of Hooker Furniture Corp., said Wednesday it will consolidate its East Coast warehousing operations into an 800,000-square-foot distribution facility in Liberty County near Savannah, Ga.
The consolidation will include the closing of multiple older warehouses in the Madison-Mayodan area. The company said the 60 affected employees may receive employment opportunities in Savannah or in Martinsville, Va.
The center is expected to be fully operational by fall 2021. Hooker is maintaining its West Coast distribution facility in Redlands, Calif.
HMI maintains locations around the world, with brands under its portfolio including Pulaski Furniture, Samuel Lawrence Furniture, Samuel Lawrence Hospitality, Prime Resources International, Accentrics Home, and HMIdea.
