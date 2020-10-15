The Briefcase: Novant opens $166M Charlotte outpatient facility

Adventure park opens in W-S

Urban Air Adventure Park said Wednesday it has opened its facility at 200 Summit Square Blvd. in Winston-Salem.

The company said it is the soft open phase with a grand-opening event set for Oct. 24. It debuts with a workforce of 40.

The company said it is offering 50% off tickets on its website for a limited time. Advanced reservations are required.

The facility offers wall-to-wall trampolines, dodgeball courts, obstacle courses, tube playgrounds with multi-level climbing ropes and twisting tubes. The park also features patented attractions that can only be found at Urban Air, including Sky Rider and Spin Zone Bumper Cars.

Urban Air said it is using enhanced cleanliness policies and procedures that include temperature checks, sanitization stations throughout park, limited capacity on all attractions; cashless food service; social distancing measures, and mask requirements.

For more information, go to www.UrbanAirParks.com.

Richard Craver

