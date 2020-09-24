The Briefcase: P.F. Chang files WARN Act notice

P.F. Chang files WARN Act notice
The P.F. Chang’s China Bistro restaurant chain has become the latest to file a WARN Act notice in North Carolina related to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on its business.
The chain filed a notice for each of its seven restaurants in North Carolina, including at 175 Harvey St. in Winston-Salem and at 3338 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.
Each location was listed as having 75 employees affected by temporary layoffs and furloughs. The restaurants remain open daily with limited indoor seating capacity, as well as takeout and delivery.
The chain said most employees have been working at less than 50% of their pre-pandemic work hours over the past six months.
The chain filed the notice in large part because it said “it is unknown how long the reduction in hours will last, as our company has no control over governmental regulations relating to COVID-19.”
The other affected locations are in Asheville, Charlotte, Durham and Raleigh.
Richard Craver
More Four Brothers sale prices posted
The sale price for two more purchases of Four Brothers convenience store properties by Quality Oil Co. has been posted on the Forsyth County Register of Deeds website.
The filings show Quality paid a combined $5.34 million to purchase six of the Four Brothers locations in Forsyth. Those sales were completed Sept. 15.
Quality is the operator of Quality Mart and Quality Plus stores. Altogether, it purchased 23 convenience stores from Beroth Oil Co.
Filings posted Wednesday listed Quality paying $1.03 million for the 0.65-acre site at 902 S. Stratford Road and $1.02 million for the 0.46-acre site at 715 W. Fifth St.
Filings posted Tuesday showed Quality paid $969,500 for the 0.76-acre Four Brothers location at 3939 Country Club Road, as well as $913,000 for the two-acre location at 4575 Yadkinville Road, $842,000 for the 0.76-acre location at 6351 Shallowford Road in Lewisville, and $564,500 for the 0.66-acre location at 5217 Robinhood Road.
Four Brothers had six stores in Winston-Salem and one each in Clemmons, Kernersville, Lewisville, Pfafftown, Rural Hall and Walkertown.
Richard Craver
PTI boardings continue slow rebound
Boardings at Piedmont Triad International Airport continued during August to slowly increase month-over-month amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
August boardings were at 24,498, up 4.6% from July, the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority reported Tuesday.
However, PTI's year-over-year boardings were down 74.2% from the 94,957 in August 2019.
American Airlines and affiliates had 13,361 boardings, down 65.1% from a year ago. It holds a 45% market share over the past 12 months.
Delta Air Lines and its affiliates were in second place with 8,423 boardings, down 78.5%. United Airlines and its affiliates were third with 1,523, down 86%. Allegiant Air was fourth at 1,016, down 61.7%.
Spirit Airlines, one of two low-fare carriers at the Greensboro airport, suspended its PTI service until at least Sept. 30. Spirit primarily has served the Orlando, Fla., market out of PTI since June 2018.
Richard Craver
