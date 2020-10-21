The Briefcase: Piedmont Triad Partnership plans virtual event

Piedmont Triad Partnership plans virtual event
Piedmont Triad Partnership will hold its annual state of the region event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 27 via a virtual presentation.
Keynote speaker is Terry Akin, chief executive of Cone Health, who will discuss the planned acquisition of Cone by Sentara Health.
Also presenting will be Ted Abernathy of Economic Leadership LLC.
To register, go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8027441345983394828.
Richard Craver
Local businesswoman buys Tidewater Sandals
A Winston-Salem businesswoman, Micheal Smith, said Tuesday she has acquired the Tidewater Sandals company from a family-owned group in Richmond, Va.
The company specializes in coastal-themed flip flops and sandals designed in Denver and made in China.
Tidewater offers 54 designs inspired by the coast, open waters, warm weather and seasonal themes.
The sandals retail between $25 and $40 and are sold in more than 400 retail stores, including All About You Salon & Day Spa, Urbn Grl in Winston-Salem, Grace and Sparrow Southern Boutique in Pilot Mountain and Rock Outdoors at Lexington, as well as at www.TidewaterSandals.com. Teachers receive a 20% discount on any sandals.
Smith, who also operates the Curly Top Solutions marketing company, bought the 19-year-old company in June from Carswell Distributing Co. Smith said she delayed the announcement of the purchase to time it with the company’s next catalog release.
Smith said the Parsley family chose to sell the company in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on their business.
Richard Craver
Charter opens Spectrum store in Lexington
Charter Communications said Tuesday it has opened a new Spectrum store at 202 Lowes Blvd. in Lexington.
The store gives consumers a convenient option for adding or managing their Spectrum internet, TV, mobile or voice services.
Retail hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The store is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Richard Craver
Truist adds beverage industry to consulting services
Truist Financial Corp. said Tuesday it is expanding its Commercial Community Banking Industry consulting team by adding Joseph Goode as an analyst for the beverage sector.
Goode will partner with local bankers across the Truist footprint to deliver industry-specific knowledge, bespoke content and customized solutions to manufacturers, bottlers, distributors and related businesses throughout the beverage supply chain.
Goode has covered the beverage industry for 12 years, including both production and leadership roles.
Truist will serve all sectors within the beverage industry, including the manufacturing and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages across a variety of industry sectors
Goode joins Truist's stable of industry consultants who cover logistics and supply chain, food and agribusiness, education, and not-for-profit hospitals and health systems.
Richard Craver
