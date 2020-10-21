The Briefcase: Piedmont Triad Partnership plans virtual event

Smith, who also operates the Curly Top Solutions marketing company, bought the 19-year-old company in June from Carswell Distributing Co. Smith said she delayed the announcement of the purchase to time it with the company’s next catalog release.

Smith said the Parsley family chose to sell the company in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on their business.

Richard Craver

Charter opens Spectrum store in Lexington

Charter Communications said Tuesday it has opened a new Spectrum store at 202 Lowes Blvd. in Lexington.

The store gives consumers a convenient option for adding or managing their Spectrum internet, TV, mobile or voice services.

Retail hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The store is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Richard Craver

Truist adds beverage industry to consulting services

Truist Financial Corp. said Tuesday it is expanding its Commercial Community Banking Industry consulting team by adding Joseph Goode as an analyst for the beverage sector.