The Briefcase: PNC Financial closes 35 branches, three in N.C.

PNC Financial closes 35
branches, three in N.C.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has informed federal regulator the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency that it has closed 35 branches, including three in North Carolina.
In each case, the branch was closed on Sept. 18.
Branches in Benson, Elizabeth City and Raleigh were closed by the Pittsburgh-based bank.
Ohio had the most closed branches at eight, followed by seven in Pennsylvania, six in New Jersey, three in Florida, two in Georgia and one each in Alabama, Delaware, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri and District of Columbia.
— Richard Craver
Kernersville Wendy’s
site sold to N.Y. group
The Wendy’s property location at 1468 N.C. 66 South in Kernersville has been sold for $1.72 million to a New York-based real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyers of the 1.31-acre site are a coalition of DMJC Tennessee LLC, E Tennessee LLC, T Tennessee LLC and OBC Tennessee LLC.
The seller is the Regina McCloskey Recovable Inter Vivo Trust of Eagle, Idaho.
— Richard Craver
Sneez chosen for 2020
Venture Atlanta event
Sneez LLC, a Winston-Salem-based company, has been selected to participate in the Venture Atlanta 2020 event on Oct. 21-22. The 14th annual conference will be conducted virtually this year.
Sneez has been chosen to be a showcase company for the event. Venture Atlanta is known as one of the nation’s top venture-capital conferences, showcasing technology innovators.
Sneez invented a free mobile app for real-time illness tracking, It recently added SneezSafe for employers and other organizations, such as colleges and universities, to use to enable employees to screen for symptoms associated with COVID-19 each day before going to work or class.
The customizable tool uses the latest CDC guidelines and decision logic to process user data instantly, directing users to seek further evaluation or connect to care when needed — right from the platform.
— Richard Craver
Champion brand forms
eyewear partnership
Hanesbrands Inc.’s Champion apparel brand has formed a partnership with GlassesUSA.com on a luxury fashion eyewear line by Champion.
The unisex collection of 18 eyeglasses and 14 sunglasses — available in various colors — “merges sport attitude with trend forward design through iconic logo details and bold colors,” the company said.
GlassesUSA.com is the exclusive online retailer for the entire line, while selected sunglasses models will be available at www.Champion.com.
Eyeglasses and sunglasses are sold at a starting price of $220 and $160, respectively. Single vision lenses are available at no additional cost.
The new premium eyewear line is a strong nod to 1990's athletic wear fashion trends, yet its innovative designs feature exclusive hand-made acetates, stainless steel and some 18-carat gold accents.
— Richard Craver
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.