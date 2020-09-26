The Briefcase: PNC Financial closes 35 branches, three in N.C.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PNC Financial closes 35

branches, three in N.C.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has informed federal regulator the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency that it has closed 35 branches, including three in North Carolina.

In each case, the branch was closed on Sept. 18.

Branches in Benson, Elizabeth City and Raleigh were closed by the Pittsburgh-based bank.

Ohio had the most closed branches at eight, followed by seven in Pennsylvania, six in New Jersey, three in Florida, two in Georgia and one each in Alabama, Delaware, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri and District of Columbia.

— Richard Craver

Kernersville Wendy’s

site sold to N.Y. group

The Wendy’s property location at 1468 N.C. 66 South in Kernersville has been sold for $1.72 million to a New York-based real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The buyers of the 1.31-acre site are a coalition of DMJC Tennessee LLC, E Tennessee LLC, T Tennessee LLC and OBC Tennessee LLC.

The seller is the Regina McCloskey Recovable Inter Vivo Trust of Eagle, Idaho.