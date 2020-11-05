The Briefcase: Primo Water posts $22 million third-quarter profit

Primo Water posts $22 million third-quarter profit
The new owner of Primo Water Corp. reported Thursday a more than doubling of third-quarter net income to $22 million.
Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed on March 2 its $775 million sale of Primo of Winston-Salem. The combined company uses Primo Water’s name, brand and stock symbol PRMW, though Primo operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Cott.
Primo reported diluted earnings of 14 cents, up from 2 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 24 cents. The average earnings forecast is 15 cents by four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Primo is focusing solely on bottled water following the Primo acquisition. Sales jumped 9.6% to $517.5 million.
The company offered fourth-quarter earnings guidance of between $470 million and $500 million from continuing operations.
"Continued strong performance in our water direct/exchange residential customer base along with steady improvement from our commercial customer base allowed us to once again exceed expectations for the quarter,” Tom Harrington, Primo's chief executive, said in a statement. "The cost actions we executed earlier in the year are also yielding better operating results and improved efficiency.”
Senior living community debuts in Lexington
A senior residential community, Arbor at Cotton Grove, has opened for residents at 7 Fritts St. in Lexington, according to its developer Gardner Capital.
The 80-unit garden-style apartment development also serves local residents with disabilities.
Gardner, a family-owned private-equity firm, specializes in multifamily housing and renewable energy development and investment.
The development was made possible through a combination of multiple financial and other partners, including Stratford Capital, Churchill Stateside Group and the N.C. Housing Finance Agency.
Excel Property Management will serve as on-site property manager.
