The Briefcase: Primo Water posts $22 million third-quarter profit

Primo Water posts $22 million third-quarter profit

The new owner of Primo Water Corp. reported Thursday a more than doubling of third-quarter net income to $22 million.

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed on March 2 its $775 million sale of Primo of Winston-Salem. The combined company uses Primo Water’s name, brand and stock symbol PRMW, though Primo operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Cott.

Primo reported diluted earnings of 14 cents, up from 2 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 24 cents. The average earnings forecast is 15 cents by four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Primo is focusing solely on bottled water following the Primo acquisition. Sales jumped 9.6% to $517.5 million.

The company offered fourth-quarter earnings guidance of between $470 million and $500 million from continuing operations.