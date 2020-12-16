The Briefcase: PTI boardings declined during November

PTI boardings declined during November
Boardings at Piedmont Triad International Airport dropped month-over-month during November amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
November boardings were at 27,927, down 9.7% from 30,922 in October, the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority reported Tuesday. The October totals reflected the boardings related to High Point Market attendees.
PTI's year-over-year boardings were down 69.5% from the 91,432 in November 2019.
American Airlines and affiliates had 14,158 boardings, down 59.2% from a year ago. The airline holds a 46.6% market share over the past 12 months.
Delta Air Lines and its affiliates were in second place with 9,032 boardings, down 76%. Delta holds a 34.6% market share. United Airlines and its affiliates were third with 3,071, down 75.8%. Allegiant Air was fourth at 1,471, down 50.2%.
Spirit Airlines, one of two low-fare carriers at the Greensboro airport, maintained a suspension of its PTI service through November.
Winston-Salem group gains NC Idea grant funding
NC Idea and the N.C. Black Entrepreneurship Council said Tuesday that the Access Center for Equity + Success in Winston-Salem is one of eight recipients of ecosystem entrepreneurship grants.
The recipients received a combined $360,000 in grant funding.
“Equitable entrepreneurship is vital to our economic recovery,” said Thom Ruhe, chief executive and president of NC Idea.
The recipients were chosen from 140 applications.
Local industrial property sells for $875,000
An industrial property near downtown Winston-Salem has been purchased for $875,000, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The property at 1315 S. Main St. contains an 11,000-square-foot warehouse building.
The buyer is 1415 S Main WS LLC, while the seller is GPH-Main LLC, both of Winston-Salem.
First Bancorp declares 18-cent quarterly dividend
The board of directors of First Bancorp declared Tuesday an 18-cent cash dividend on its common stock.
The dividend is payable Jan. 25 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 31.
