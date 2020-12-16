The Briefcase: PTI boardings declined during November

PTI boardings declined during November

Boardings at Piedmont Triad International Airport dropped month-over-month during November amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

November boardings were at 27,927, down 9.7% from 30,922 in October, the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority reported Tuesday. The October totals reflected the boardings related to High Point Market attendees.

PTI's year-over-year boardings were down 69.5% from the 91,432 in November 2019.

American Airlines and affiliates had 14,158 boardings, down 59.2% from a year ago. The airline holds a 46.6% market share over the past 12 months.

Delta Air Lines and its affiliates were in second place with 9,032 boardings, down 76%. Delta holds a 34.6% market share. United Airlines and its affiliates were third with 3,071, down 75.8%. Allegiant Air was fourth at 1,471, down 50.2%.

Spirit Airlines, one of two low-fare carriers at the Greensboro airport, maintained a suspension of its PTI service through November.

Richard Craver

