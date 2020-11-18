The Briefcase: PTI boardings remain on slow recovery trend

The dividends are payable Dec. 18 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 1.

"We welcome the opportunity to return capital to our shareholders through the payment of a special dividend while fully funding our aggressive capital investment program and maintaining ample financial flexibility to pursue acquisition opportunities that may arise," H.O. Woltz III, Insteel's president and chief executive, said in a statement.

Richard Craver

S.C. group plans to buy Cruizers convenience chain

Refuel Operating Co., a retail and wholesale fuel distribution and convenience-store business, has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Holmes Oil Inc., including the Cruizers c-store chain.

Terms were not disclosed. The deal is projected to close in the fourth quarter.

Edward Holmes founded Holmes Oil, based in Chapel Hill, when he purchased Kenan Oil Co. in 1997.

The company owns and operates 26 convenience stores in the Triangle. It also operates a wholesale distributorship for ExxonMobil and Valero motor fuels.