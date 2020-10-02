The Briefcase: Purina made eligible for up to $49 million in incentives

An 11,710-square-foot building sits on a 1.33-acre site. The nonprofit retailer has nine stores in Winston-Salem.

The seller is S&H Winston-Salem LLC of Virginia Beach, Va.

Richard Craver

Home-furnishing sales remain strong

The reopening of additional home-furnishings retail stores in July contributed to a 5.7% increase in new orders, according to a monthly report released Thursday by Smith Leonard PLLC, a financial-services company in High Point.

The July orders were at $3.26 billion, up from $3.09 billion in June.

Orders also were up 38.5% from $2.36 billion in July 2019.

About 73% of survey participants reported a year-over-year increase in orders compared with a year ago.

Home-furnishings retail sales were at $10.2 billion in August, up 2.1% from July and up 3.8% from a year ago, the U.S. Commerce Department reported.