The Briefcase: Quality Oil sells Winston-Salem convenience store

Quality Oil sells Winston-Salem convenience store
Quality Oil Co., in the midst of a major growth spurt, has chosen to sell a Winston-Salem convenience-store property for $375,000, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The property is the 52 & 8 Shell store at 4196 N. Patterson Ave. The buyers are listed as Gurdev Biiular, Amritp Singh and Amarjeet Singh.
Meanwhile, Quality has paid a combined $10.6 million to purchase 12 of the Four Brothers locations in Forsyth. Those sales were completed Sept. 15.
Quality is the operator of Quality Mart and Quality Plus stores. Altogether, it purchased 23 convenience stores from Beroth Oil Co.
Richard Craver
Small business grant program takes COVID focus
The One North Carolina Small Business program said Friday it is accepting applications for its next round of grant-making.
The program has been geared toward providing a source of capital to North Carolina’s technology companies. It is administered by the N.C. Board of Science, Technology & Innovation and N.C. Commerce Department.
The goal with the latest round is promoting job creation and economic recovery at small technology companies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications will be accepted through Dec. 1, or until funds have been exhausted for the program’s 2020-2021 fiscal year funding cycle. Funding for this round comes from the federal CARES Act.
Part of the application process involves applicants demonstrating how funds will be used as reimbursements to cover expenses they have incurred to mitigate the impacts from COVID-19, to foster job creation, and promote research and technological development in response to the pandemic.
For more information, go to https://www.nccommerce.com/grants-incentives/technology-funds/one-north-carolina-small-business-program.
Richard Craver
Truist Foundation assists in S.C. culinary center
The Truist Foundation has provided $1 million to the Greenville (SC) Tech Foundation that is being used by Greenville Technical College toward the opening of the Truist Culinary and Hospitality Innovation Center.
The 13,000-square-foot facility is the anchor tenant for Poe West, a culinary and hospitality-focused development in the west Greenville community.
The center aims to match the employment needs of downtown Greenville's restaurants and hotels for entry-level employees with the need of residents of west Greenville for education that prepares them for employment opportunities and success.
The center will offer Quick Jobs programs in server/wait staff, bartending, and cooking and baking skills. These programs allow students to qualify for an entry-level position in a matter of weeks.
The center will offer continuing education for culinary and hospitality professionals close to where they work so that they can grow their skills and qualify for promotions.
The facility features a 50-seat studio kitchen, a multipurpose teaching kitchen and three interactive classrooms. One classroom is designed for service, wines and mixology training.
Richard Craver
Mount Airy manufacturer adds youth PPE masks
United Sewing Automation Inc., which opened production in Mount Airy in August, said Tuesday it has begun production of child- and youth-sized disposable personal-protective equipment.
Like the product made for adults, the new masks used all domestic-sourced materials.
The youth face masks measure 5.75-inches-long by 3.75-inches-high, compared with the adult size of 6.87-inches-long by 3.75-inches- high.
United Sewing operates an automated manufacturing plant at 1772 N. Andy Griffith Parkway. The company has not disclosed how many employees it has at the plant.
Richard Craver
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.