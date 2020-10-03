The Briefcase: Quality Oil sells Winston-Salem convenience store

Applications will be accepted through Dec. 1, or until funds have been exhausted for the program’s 2020-2021 fiscal year funding cycle. Funding for this round comes from the federal CARES Act.

Part of the application process involves applicants demonstrating how funds will be used as reimbursements to cover expenses they have incurred to mitigate the impacts from COVID-19, to foster job creation, and promote research and technological development in response to the pandemic.

For more information, go to https://www.nccommerce.com/grants-incentives/technology-funds/one-north-carolina-small-business-program.

Richard Craver

Truist Foundation assists in S.C. culinary center

The Truist Foundation has provided $1 million to the Greenville (SC) Tech Foundation that is being used by Greenville Technical College toward the opening of the Truist Culinary and Hospitality Innovation Center.

The 13,000-square-foot facility is the anchor tenant for Poe West, a culinary and hospitality-focused development in the west Greenville community.