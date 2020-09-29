The Briefcase: Randstad announces plans to hire 120 in Winston-Salem area

Randstad announces plans to hire 120
Randstad US said Monday it plans to hire up to 120 remote customer-service representatives in the Winston Salem area as part of an expansion in North Carolina.
The company also announced plans to hire up to 900 in the Triangle.
Randstad will accept applications during a virtual hiring event between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Winston-Salem area jobs between $13 and $15 an hour, depending on experience., while the Triangle jobs pay up to $17 an hour.
Candidates must be willing to work a 40-hour schedule, possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent, and have access to a personal computer, USB headset, and high-speed internet.
Interested candidates are asked to contact RIS-Winston@randstadusa.com for more information.
Job seekers are encouraged to complete the online application at https://www.randstadusa.com/jobs/search/308/AB_3463900/virtual-customer-service-representative_winston-salem/ before the event to speed up the process or if they are unable to attend the virtual hiring event.
Richard Craver
Family Dollar plans re-opening event for local store
Family Dollar said Monday it is holding a grand re-opening event Saturday for its store at 3045 Waughtown St. in Winston-Salem.
The new store now features Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers, and an expanded selection of food and beauty essentials, household products, and seasonal items.
The store will have between six and 10 employees. Individuals can apply online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers, or by visiting the store location.
Richard Craver
Unifi expands Asian distribution of Repreve recycled yarn
Unifi Inc. said Friday it has formed a partnership with HSCC, a subsidiary of Chinese-based Highsun Holding Group, to provide Repreve-branded recycled nylon to textile-industry customers throughout Asia.
Products involved include Repreve nylon filament and nylon staple fiber.
HSCC entered the recycled nylon market in 2015, leveraging Unifi’s innovation and expertise to provide eco-friendly, affordable and fashionable nylon products to various end-use markets, enabling cost-effective and sustainable products for consumers.
Unifi, whose headquarters is in Greensboro, has about 1,000 production employees in Yadkinville and more than 250 in Rockingham County.
Unifi said it has recycled more than 20 billion plastic bottles, which have been converted into yarns for apparel, upholstery and home-furnishings products.
Richard Craver
Bell Partners becomes manager of eight Signature properties
Bell Partners, based in Greensboro, said Monday it has hired as the manager for eight of Signature Property Group's current properties in North Carolina, as well as for future Signature developments. The arrangement began Sept. 21.
Bell Partners is one of the nation's leading apartment investment and management companies.
The Signature portfolio currently includes more than 2,400 units across its properties in Greensboro, Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte, with an additional 1,200 units in the company's development pipeline.
Richard Craver
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.