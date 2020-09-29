The Briefcase: Randstad announces plans to hire 120 in Winston-Salem area

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Randstad announces plans to hire 120

Randstad US said Monday it plans to hire up to 120 remote customer-service representatives in the Winston Salem area as part of an expansion in North Carolina.

The company also announced plans to hire up to 900 in the Triangle.

Randstad will accept applications during a virtual hiring event between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Winston-Salem area jobs between $13 and $15 an hour, depending on experience., while the Triangle jobs pay up to $17 an hour.

Candidates must be willing to work a 40-hour schedule, possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent, and have access to a personal computer, USB headset, and high-speed internet.

Interested candidates are asked to contact RIS-Winston@randstadusa.com for more information.

Job seekers are encouraged to complete the online application at https://www.randstadusa.com/jobs/search/308/AB_3463900/virtual-customer-service-representative_winston-salem/ before the event to speed up the process or if they are unable to attend the virtual hiring event.