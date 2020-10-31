The Briefcase: Ruger’s Mayodan plant gaining Marlin production

Ruger’s Mayodan plant gaining Marlin production

The Mayodan manufacturing plant of Sturm, Ruger & Co. Inc. will gain a significant portion of the production from the company’s acquisition of the Marlin firearms line, Ruger’s top executive told analysts this week.

Ruger agreed Sept. 29 to pay $30 million for the Marlin-branded firearms business from the bankrupt estate of Remington Outdoor Co. Inc.

Ruger has a major production plant in Mayodan, with 315 employees at last count. Its headquarters is in Southport, Conn.

Christopher Killoy, Ruger’s president and chief executive, said Thursday that the Marlin production is “more likely to be split between the Mayodan facility and the Newport (N.H.) facility.”

Killoy also told analysts that Ruger has been between 1,700 and 1,750 employees. That would be up from about 1,600 in October 2018.

Richard Craver

First Horizon plans to shorten corporate name

First Horizon National Corp. said in a regulatory filing Friday that its board of directors approved on Tuesday shortening its corporate name by removing National.