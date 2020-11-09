The Briefcase: Ruger’s share price tumbles 10% on election, vaccine news

Ruger’s share price tumbles 10% on election, vaccine news
The declaration Saturday by major media outlets that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election had a ripple effect of sending Sturm, Ruger & Co.’s share price down as much as 9.9% during trading Monday.
Ruger’s share price dropped as much as $6.82 before closing down 7.3%, or by $5.05 to $63.67.
The 52-week share price range is $36.24 to $85.55. It opened on Election Day on Nov. 3 at $68.37 and climbed up to $70.85 before closing at $70.48.
Typically, the share price of gun manufacturers rises with a Democratic presidential administration out of firearm owners’ concerns about potentially heighted regulations.
However, The Motley Fool analyst Rich Smith said Monday the share prices likely were affected as much by Pfizer’s news that its COVID-19 vaccine is proving to be 90% effective at preventing the coronavirus.
Analysts say an effective and widely available vaccine in 2021 could contribute to lower potential socioeconomic unrest and reduced demand for firearms.
Richard Craver
VF paying $2.1 billion for Supreme streetwear brand
VF Corp., formerly based in Greensboro, said Monday it is paying $2.1 billion to buy Supreme, a global streetwear brand, from private-equity companies The Carlyle Group and Goode Partners.
The deal is expected to close by year’s end pending regulatory approval. VF is now based in Denver.
Supreme sells apparel, accessories and footwear through direct-to-consumer channels, primarily digital. The Supreme brand’s founder, James Jebbia, and the senior leadership team will remain with the company and based in New York.
VF projected Supreme would contribute at least $500 million of revenue and 20 cents’ worth of adjusted earnings per share in fiscal 2022.
“The acquisition of the Supreme brand is further validation of our vision and strategy to further evolve our portfolio of brands to align with the total addressable market opportunities we see driving the apparel and footwear sector,” said Steven Rendle, VF’s chairman, president and chief executive.
Richard Craver
Healthcare virtual job fair set for Tuesday
More than 20 Triad-area healthcare providers are conducting a virtual job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday hosted by GuilfordWorks.
The providers are promoting a combined more than 1,000 job positions.
The providers include Cone Health, Novant Health Inc., Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Duke University Health System, UNC Health and Bethany Medical Center.
Others are Bayada, Home Instead Senior Care, Hospice of the Piedmont, Maxim Healthcare Services, FirstLight Home Care, Carolina Pines at Greensboro, Salemtowne Retirement Community, A Servant’s Heart Medical Staffing Services, Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine and Accordius Health of Lexington.
For more information, go to https://guilfordworks.org/guilfordworks-virtual-healthcare-career-fair-2/.
Richard Craver
Triad Chick-fil-A distribution center gains incentive
The Mebane City Council has approved a nearly $1 million incentives package for a Chick-fil-A distribution center with 160 new jobs and $52 million in investment.
According to The Times-News of Burlington, the company proposes a 182,625-square-foot distribution center to serve 175 restaurants in the region. Employees would be paid an average salary of $63,000.
The company has said it would start work on the Mebane facility in early 2021 and start shipping in early summer.
The Alamance County Board of Commissioners will have a public hearing at its Nov. 16 meeting.
Richard Craver
