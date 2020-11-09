The Briefcase: Ruger’s share price tumbles 10% on election, vaccine news

Ruger’s share price tumbles 10% on election, vaccine news

The declaration Saturday by major media outlets that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election had a ripple effect of sending Sturm, Ruger & Co.’s share price down as much as 9.9% during trading Monday.

Ruger’s share price dropped as much as $6.82 before closing down 7.3%, or by $5.05 to $63.67.

The 52-week share price range is $36.24 to $85.55. It opened on Election Day on Nov. 3 at $68.37 and climbed up to $70.85 before closing at $70.48.

Typically, the share price of gun manufacturers rises with a Democratic presidential administration out of firearm owners’ concerns about potentially heighted regulations.

However, The Motley Fool analyst Rich Smith said Monday the share prices likely were affected as much by Pfizer’s news that its COVID-19 vaccine is proving to be 90% effective at preventing the coronavirus.

Analysts say an effective and widely available vaccine in 2021 could contribute to lower potential socioeconomic unrest and reduced demand for firearms.

Richard Craver

