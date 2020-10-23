The Briefcase: Special Event Services opens Mocksville headquarters

Special Event Services opens Mocksville HQ

Special Event Services, which provides audio, lighting, design, staging and live-event production equipment and services, said Thursday that it has opened its $8.85 million headquarters building in Mocksville.

The 52,000-square-foot building for the company, founded in 1986 by Jim Brammer and Jeff Cranfill, is located on a 15-acre site at 216 Angell Knoll Ave.

The company expects to begin operations there in November with a workforce of 50 and plans for “a few hires” that could be as many as 14.

It has 300 employees worldwide with offices in Nashville, Tenn., New York, Boston and San Diego, and plans for an office in Las Vegas.

It plans to maintain its 30,000-square-foot facility at 3135 Indiana Ave. in Winston-Salem for its Special Events Transportation unit and for long-term storage needs.

The Mocksville facility will include conference rooms, offices and warehouse space. There are plans to include a rehearsal facility that will allow artists and productions to practice in a space set up to simulate the venue where they will be performing.

Richard Craver