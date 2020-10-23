The Briefcase: Special Event Services opens Mocksville headquarters

Special Event Services opens Mocksville HQ
Special Event Services, which provides audio, lighting, design, staging and live-event production equipment and services, said Thursday that it has opened its $8.85 million headquarters building in Mocksville.
The 52,000-square-foot building for the company, founded in 1986 by Jim Brammer and Jeff Cranfill, is located on a 15-acre site at 216 Angell Knoll Ave.
The company expects to begin operations there in November with a workforce of 50 and plans for “a few hires” that could be as many as 14.
It has 300 employees worldwide with offices in Nashville, Tenn., New York, Boston and San Diego, and plans for an office in Las Vegas.
It plans to maintain its 30,000-square-foot facility at 3135 Indiana Ave. in Winston-Salem for its Special Events Transportation unit and for long-term storage needs.
The Mocksville facility will include conference rooms, offices and warehouse space. There are plans to include a rehearsal facility that will allow artists and productions to practice in a space set up to simulate the venue where they will be performing.
Downtown Winston-Salem plans four-day shopping event
Downtown Winston-Salem Inc. announced Thursday the schedule for a “Shop the Block” initiative on Nov. 5-8.
There are 23 retail outlets participating, each offering coupons for shopping deals valid only during the four-day period.
For more information, go to https://www.downtownws.com/shop-the-block/.
American National Bankshares sees Q3 decline
American National Bankshares Inc. reported Thursday a 16.8% decline in third-quarter net income to $7.23 million. Diluted earnings were 66 cents, down 12 cents from a year ago.
The bank, based in Danville, Va., has two branches in Greensboro and one each in Burlington, Graham, Mebane and Winston-Salem.
The bank reported taking a $2.62 million loan-loss provision in the third quarter, compared with a $4.76 million provision in the second quarter $953,000 in the first quarter.
With the provision increase, loan revenue fell 8.5% to $18.8 million. The bank said it has approved federal Paycheck Protection Program applications worth a combined $266 million in loan commitment.
Fee revenue increased 2.9% to $4.29 million, led by $1.05 million in trust fees and $1.03 million in mortgage banking income.
Pratt & Whitney commits to $650 million plant in Asheville
Pratt & Whitney, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corp., said Thursday it has pledged to create 800 jobs and spend $650 million on capital investment by 2027 on a high-tech turbine airfoil production facility in Asheville.
Raytheon has Collins Aerospace operations in Winston-Salem with about 1,500 employees at last count.
The project in Asheville will lead to the development of a 1 million-square foot advanced-manufacturing facility.
“Turbine airfoils are a critical component across our engine portfolio and demand will increase significantly as the market recovers over the next several years,” said Chris Calio, president, Pratt & Whitney.
The average annual salary for all the new positions is planned to reach $68,000. By comparison, the current average wage in Buncombe County is $43,134.
The company has been made eligible for up to $15.54 million in performance-based incentives from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program over a 12-year period.
