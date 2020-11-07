The Briefcase: The Clearing House site changes ownership again

M&F Bancorp Inc., which has a branch in east Winston-Salem, reported Friday a 3.3% decline in third-quarter net income to $319,000.

The Durham bank reported diluted earnings of 16 cents, unchanged from a year ago.

Loan income was down 13.6% to $2.02 million. Most of the decline can be attributed to placing $250,000 in its loan-loss provision, compared with a $162,000 recovery a year ago.

Fee income was up 70.9% to $940,000, primarily related to a $203,000 Bank Enterprise awards recognized during the quarter. Fees from service charges on deposit accounts rose 61.8% to $453,000.

Total assets were $316.3 million as of Sept. 30.

— Richard Craver

Qorvo lands $75M

defense project

Qorvo said Friday that it has been selected by the U.S. government to create a state-of-the-art Heterogeneous Integrated Packaging RF (radio frequency) production and prototyping center.

The Greensboro chipmaker said it will expand its operations in Richardson, Texas, to handle the center.

The project is worth up to $75 million and was awarded by the Crane division of the Naval Surface Warfare Center.