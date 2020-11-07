The Briefcase: The Clearing House site changes ownership again

Clearing House site
changes ownership
A Pennsylvania commercial real-estate company has spent $7.19 million to buy a 12.7-acre tract in Union Cross Business Park in southeastern Winston-Salem.
The site at 115 Business Park Drive has The Clearing House Payments Co. as the tenant, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buyer is ES 115 Business Park LLC, an affiliate of Exeter Property Group of Conshohocken, Pa.
The seller is GCP-115 Business Park LLC, an affiliate of Graham & Co. of Birmingham, Ala. The affiliate paid $8.3 million for the property in February 2019.
GCP said in February 2019 that the 100,853-square-foot building is fully leased and utilizes 40% percent of the building for office space.
The property has had several owners since being developed by Johnson Development Associates Inc. of Spartanburg, S.C.
— Richard Craver
Commercial portfolio
sells for $5.91M
An Oregon commercial real-estate group has paid a combined $5.91 million for 11 buildings in the Greensboro areas of West Meadowview Road and Centerview Drive, according to a series of Register of Deeds filings Thursday.
The buyer is Meadowview Crossing ACP LLC, while the sellers are affiliates of Colony Capital Inc. of Los Angeles.
Properties involved in the transaction are 2211, 2216, 2300, 2301, 2302, 2303 and 2306 W. Meadowview Road, and 1, 2, 3 and 5 Centerview Drive.
The largest individual purchase price was $812,500 for 2303 Meadowview.
— Richard Craver
First Bancorp gains
S&P index listing
S&P announced Friday that First Bancorp, a super-community bank based in Southern Pines, will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 index on Nov. 13.
The Index is comprised of 600 stocks in various sectors with market capitalizations of between $600 million and $2.4 billion.
The index helps measure the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market by tracking companies that meet specific inclusion criteria to ensure that they are liquid and financially viable.
First Bancorp has $7.1 billion in total assets as of Sept. 30. It has four Winston-Salem branches and 15 overall in the Triad. It is the fourth largest bank based in North Carolina.
— Richard Craver
M&F Bancorp
reports 3Q results
M&F Bancorp Inc., which has a branch in east Winston-Salem, reported Friday a 3.3% decline in third-quarter net income to $319,000.
The Durham bank reported diluted earnings of 16 cents, unchanged from a year ago.
Loan income was down 13.6% to $2.02 million. Most of the decline can be attributed to placing $250,000 in its loan-loss provision, compared with a $162,000 recovery a year ago.
Fee income was up 70.9% to $940,000, primarily related to a $203,000 Bank Enterprise awards recognized during the quarter. Fees from service charges on deposit accounts rose 61.8% to $453,000.
Total assets were $316.3 million as of Sept. 30.
— Richard Craver
Qorvo lands $75M
defense project
Qorvo said Friday that it has been selected by the U.S. government to create a state-of-the-art Heterogeneous Integrated Packaging RF (radio frequency) production and prototyping center.
The Greensboro chipmaker said it will expand its operations in Richardson, Texas, to handle the center.
The project is worth up to $75 million and was awarded by the Crane division of the Naval Surface Warfare Center.
The program is designed to ensure that microelectronics packaging expertise and leadership is available for both U.S. defense contractors and commercial clients that require design, validation, assembly, test and manufacturing of next-generation RF components.
— Richard Craver
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.