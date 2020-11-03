The Briefcase: Triad Business Bank reports $1.2 million quarterly loss

Triad Business Bank, which has a branch in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point, reported Monday a third-quarter loss of $1.21 million, up from $1.19 million in the second quarter.
The bank had a diluted earnings loss of 24 cents in both quarters.
The third-quarter loss was affected by adding $262,000 to its loan-loss provision, which represented a 26% decline for the second-quarter provision.
Loan revenue increased from $268,918 in the second quarter to $327,194 in the third quarter.
The bulk of the revenue source in both quarters was interest and fees from federal Paycheck Protection Plan loans — $378,879 in the second quarter and $514,893 in the third quarter. It has originated more than $100 million of PPP loans to 350 businesses.
Fee income jumped from $1,211 to $40,230. Expenses rose from $1.46 million to $1.58 million. Total assets were at $241.3 million on Sept. 30, up from $159.3 million on June 30.
Richard Craver
Former salon site
sells for $1.5M
A former salon site at 6061 University Parkway has been sold for $1.5 million to a Virginia commercial real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer is Plantation Place Apartments LLC of Springfield, Va. The seller is 2020 CRE LLC of State Road.
The 0.38-acre property contains a 1,822-square-foot building constructed in 1930.
Richard Craver
Triad properties
sell for $6 million
A Dallas commercial real-estate company has spent $6 million on buying the properties of two Regional Auto Center sites and an additional lot, according to Guilford County Register of Deeds filings Friday.
The buyers are affiliates of Victory Real Estate Group, while the seller is Haycom Enterprises LLC of Jamestown.
The properties are at 2448 Battleground Ave., 505 Edwardia Drive and a lot identified as Lot 2 final plat for Bud Holding Co. Inc. Each property sold for $2 million.
Richard Craver
Koala Insulation
opens W-S store
Koala Insulation, which specializes in serving residential homeowners, said Monday it has opened a Winston-Salem store at 1136 Louise Road.
Koala is an insulation contractor providing services to homeowners, contractors and property owners involving new construction, retrofit applications, and properties affected by natural disasters or that have suffered significant damage.
Justin Sherrill owns the local franchise, which has three employees.
Koala has or plans to open three locations in Charlotte by the end of the year.
Richard Craver
Apartments sell
for $2.16 million
A Raleigh group has spent $2.16 million to purchase a 1.08-acre site at 512 S. Mendenhall St. in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 1.08-acre property is part of the University Hill Apartments and College Hill campus. It contains three buildings.
The buyer is Bright Family Properties LLC. The seller is Sand Hill Investment LLC of Greensboro.
Richard Craver
Healthcare provider
spends $1.8 million
Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine has paid $1.8 million for an 11,396-square-foot building at 300 W. Northwood St. in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The property sits on a 0.91-acre site. The seller is Northwood MD Property LLC of Greensboro.
Richard Craver
