The Briefcase: Triad Business Bank reports $1.2 million quarterly loss

Triad Business Bank, which has a branch in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point, reported Monday a third-quarter loss of $1.21 million, up from $1.19 million in the second quarter.

The bank had a diluted earnings loss of 24 cents in both quarters.

The third-quarter loss was affected by adding $262,000 to its loan-loss provision, which represented a 26% decline for the second-quarter provision.

Loan revenue increased from $268,918 in the second quarter to $327,194 in the third quarter.

The bulk of the revenue source in both quarters was interest and fees from federal Paycheck Protection Plan loans — $378,879 in the second quarter and $514,893 in the third quarter. It has originated more than $100 million of PPP loans to 350 businesses.

Fee income jumped from $1,211 to $40,230. Expenses rose from $1.46 million to $1.58 million. Total assets were at $241.3 million on Sept. 30, up from $159.3 million on June 30.

Richard Craver

