The Briefcase: Triad treatment group gets permission to relocate, expand

Treatment group
to relocate, expand
State health regulators have given conditional certificate-of-need approval to Addiction Recovery Care Association Inc. moving a series of treatment beds to a new facility in Winston-Salem.
The N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation posted Thursday that the group wants to shift up to 36 existing adult chemical dependency treatment beds from its facility at 1931 Union Cross Road to 5580 Sturmer Park Circle.
The group also gained conditional approval to move 24 Detox-only beds to the same site.
In a separate certificate-of-need filing, the group gained conditional approval to add 32 adult chemical dependency beds to an undesignated site. The conditional approvals were granted Sept. 30.
The Sturmer Park property is owned by Forsyth County and previously operated as a nursing home.
— Richard Craver
High Point OKs funds for DC Blox
The High Point City Council unanimously approved Wednesday local incentives for DC Blox, a fast-growing information-technology company from Atlanta.
The company is requesting economic incentives from the High Point council and Guilford County Board of Commissioners for a potential $305 million multi-tenant project. The commissioners are scheduled to address their incentive offer in a public hearing Oct. 15.
DC Blox has four data centers in the Southeast — Atlanta, Birmingham, Ala., Chattanooga, Tenn., and Huntsville, Ala. The company is expected to make a decision by the end of the year.
The High Point Economic Development Commission said DC Blox is considering placing operations at 4131 Sheraton Court in High Point. That site is a vacant 14.4-acre site in Piedmont Centre across the street from the Bank of America Corp. call center and near a Polo Ralph Lauren property and N.C. 68.
Loren Hill, president of the High Point economic group, said the initial job creation "will be minimal.” The council was told it would be nine jobs.
Hill said each government board "considered authorizing an incentive equivalent of up to 50% of property tax revenue paid by the company and its clients."
— Richard Craver
N.Y. group pays
$4.55M for site
A New York real-estate group that specializes in leasing property to the U.S. Postal Service has spent $4.55 million to buy a 6.9-acre property in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The 49,504-square-foot property is at 7023 Albert Pick Road in the Airpark East business park near Piedmont Triad International Airport.
The buyer is Greensboro Postal Realty Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Postal Realty Trust of Cedarhurst, N.Y.
The seller is an affiliate of Highwoods Properties.
—Richard Craver
N.C. receives data
breach settlement
North Carolina will receive $200,373 from a national $5 million settlement involving Tennessee-based CHS/Community Health Systems Inc. and its subsidiary, CHSPSC LLC, over a data breach, the state Attorney General’s Office said Thursday.
The data breach affected 6.1 million patients, including 59,527 North Carolinians. The breach exposed patients’ names, birthdates, social security numbers, phone numbers and addresses.
At the time of the data breach, CHS owned, leased or operated six hospitals in North Carolina, including those in Lake Norman and Statesville.
— Richard Craver
Bassett declares
12.5-cent dividend
The board of directors for Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. declared Thursday a regular quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per share for its common stock.
The dividend is payable Nov. 27 to shareholders registered as of Nov. 13.
— Richard Craver
