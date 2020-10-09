The Briefcase: Triad treatment group gets permission to relocate, expand

DC Blox has four data centers in the Southeast — Atlanta, Birmingham, Ala., Chattanooga, Tenn., and Huntsville, Ala. The company is expected to make a decision by the end of the year.

The High Point Economic Development Commission said DC Blox is considering placing operations at 4131 Sheraton Court in High Point. That site is a vacant 14.4-acre site in Piedmont Centre across the street from the Bank of America Corp. call center and near a Polo Ralph Lauren property and N.C. 68.

Loren Hill, president of the High Point economic group, said the initial job creation "will be minimal.” The council was told it would be nine jobs.

Hill said each government board "considered authorizing an incentive equivalent of up to 50% of property tax revenue paid by the company and its clients."

— Richard Craver

N.Y. group pays

$4.55M for site

A New York real-estate group that specializes in leasing property to the U.S. Postal Service has spent $4.55 million to buy a 6.9-acre property in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 49,504-square-foot property is at 7023 Albert Pick Road in the Airpark East business park near Piedmont Triad International Airport.