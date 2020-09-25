The Briefcase:Truist places brand on Greensboro leadership institute

Production of particleboard will be a major production focus for the Lexington plant, in addition to particleboard lamination, which began earlier this month. Particleboard is usable for a large number of applications and well suited for various laminates due to its triple-layer structure with a sturdy core layer and fine surface layers.

The Austrian company announced plans in July 2017 for the 770-job project, of which 400 would be created in a $300 million first phase expected to take six years.

Construction on Egger’s $700 million facility began in late 2018 with the goal of beginning production by late 2020. The plant’s workforce is at 280.

The project is the first large development in the county-owned I-85 Corporate Center near Linwood.

Richard Craver

Tri Seal, Goodwill plan drive-thru job fair

A drive-thru job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday in the parking lot of Lawrence Joel Veterans Coliseum. Applicants will interview from their cars.

The event is sponsored by Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C., Indeed and Tri-Seal.