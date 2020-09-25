The Briefcase:Truist places brand on Greensboro leadership institute

Truist places brand on leadership institute
Truist Financial Corp., as part of its rebranding initiative, has placed its brand onto the former BB&T Leadership Institute in Greensboro.
The institute, built at a cost of $34 million, offers programs in the areas of leadership, team performance, change management, talent strategy and employee engagement.
The institute also offers customized leadership development at no cost for public school principals. It has on-campus programs in leadership development at more than 75 colleges in the Southeast, including 17 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
In 2018, the institute opened the doors to its retreat-like campus. It is situated on 11 wooded acres near Piedmont Triad International Airport and an operational hub at Triad Corporate Center with about 1,700 employees.
The institute’s 58,000-square-foot facility, named after Truist chairman and chief executive Kelly King, features state-of-the-art classrooms, 48 guest rooms for overnight visitors, a unique "treehouse" meeting room, dining area, fitness and other facilities.
Richard Craver
Egger launches particleboard production
Egger Wood Products said Thursday it has commenced raw particleboard production at its Davidson County manufacturing plant.
Production of particleboard will be a major production focus for the Lexington plant, in addition to particleboard lamination, which began earlier this month. Particleboard is usable for a large number of applications and well suited for various laminates due to its triple-layer structure with a sturdy core layer and fine surface layers.
The Austrian company announced plans in July 2017 for the 770-job project, of which 400 would be created in a $300 million first phase expected to take six years.
Construction on Egger’s $700 million facility began in late 2018 with the goal of beginning production by late 2020. The plant’s workforce is at 280.
The project is the first large development in the county-owned I-85 Corporate Center near Linwood.
Richard Craver
Tri Seal, Goodwill plan drive-thru job fair
A drive-thru job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday in the parking lot of Lawrence Joel Veterans Coliseum. Applicants will interview from their cars.
The event is sponsored by Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C., Indeed and Tri-Seal.
Tri-Seal is a manufacturer of closure liners and seals for glass, metal and plastic containers. It is hiring for a variety of positions, including: production operator; production helper; quality lab technician; forklift operator/material handler; maintenance mechanic; production manager; and process engineer.
Registration is required. Applicants can sign up for a time slot at events.indeed.com/event/50962/. Job seekers also are asked to apply online prior to the event at www.tekni-plex.com/careers.
For more information, call Goodwill’s career center at (336) 724-3621.
Richard Craver
Lexington Days Inn sells for $4.7M
The Days Inn by Wyndham property in Lexington has been sold for $4.7 million to a hospitality group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The buyer of the property at 1620 Cotton Grove Road is Lexington Hospitality LLC. A filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office lists members of the group including Preet Kamal of Greensboro and Muhammad Kamran Awan of High Point.
The seller is JDG Realty 160 LLC.
Richard Craver
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.