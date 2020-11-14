The Briefcase: Truliant acquiring southwest Virginia credit union

Wells Fargo plans to close up to 900 branches from 2018 to 2022 to reduce its nationwide total to between 5,000 and 5,100. The bank had 5,229 branches as of Sept. 30, down 77 from June 30.

The previous closing rounds involved: 43 on Oct. 21; 26 on Oct. 5; 45 on Sept. 30; 21 on Sept. 18; 27 on Sept. 2; 21 on Aug. 4; and 21 on July 21.

Wells Fargo has about 2,900 local employees, part of the 3,600 in its 32-county Triad West region, and 25,100 in Charlotte.

On July 15, chief executive Charlie Scharf laid out a goal of cutting $10 billion, or nearly 20%, in annual expenses that is likely include a significant reduction to its workforce of 276,000 at that time. It eliminated a net 1,100 jobs during the third quarter.

— Richard Craver

Ruger CEO to

resign in 2025

Sturm, Ruger & Co. reported in a regulatory filing Thursday that it has extended the contract of chief executive Christopher Killoy to its annual shareholders meeting in 2025. Killoy was promoted to chief executive in May 2017.

Killoy has agreed to resign as chief executive at the 2025 shareholders meeting, and then perform consulting, advisory and other services from the time of his resignation until Dec, 31, 2026.