The Briefcase: Truliant acquiring southwest Virginia credit union

Truliant acquiring
Va. credit union
Truliant Federal Credit Union said Friday it is acquiring WJC Federal Credit Union of Damascus, Va., in the southwestern part of the state. The transaction is projected to be completed in the first half of 2021.
WJC operates one branch in Damascus with 1,193 members in Grayson, Russell, Smyth and Washington counties in Virginia and Johnson County in Tennessee.
Truliant, based in Winston-Salem, has two branches in southwest Virginia and more than 30 overall in the Carolinas and Virginia with 267,735 members.
It is the 16th credit union acquisition for Truliant since 1987, with most recent one being New River Valley Truck Plant Federal Credit Union in December 2012.
— Richard Craver
Wells Fargo closes
25 more branches
Wells Fargo & Co. has closed another 25 branches, including one in Greenville, N.C., as part of its largest wave reported to the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
The latest round of branches was closed as of Nov. 4. The count since mid-July has reached at least 228, including at least six in North Carolina that includes a location at 3305 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.
Wells Fargo plans to close up to 900 branches from 2018 to 2022 to reduce its nationwide total to between 5,000 and 5,100. The bank had 5,229 branches as of Sept. 30, down 77 from June 30.
The previous closing rounds involved: 43 on Oct. 21; 26 on Oct. 5; 45 on Sept. 30; 21 on Sept. 18; 27 on Sept. 2; 21 on Aug. 4; and 21 on July 21.
Wells Fargo has about 2,900 local employees, part of the 3,600 in its 32-county Triad West region, and 25,100 in Charlotte.
On July 15, chief executive Charlie Scharf laid out a goal of cutting $10 billion, or nearly 20%, in annual expenses that is likely include a significant reduction to its workforce of 276,000 at that time. It eliminated a net 1,100 jobs during the third quarter.
— Richard Craver
Ruger CEO to
resign in 2025
Sturm, Ruger & Co. reported in a regulatory filing Thursday that it has extended the contract of chief executive Christopher Killoy to its annual shareholders meeting in 2025. Killoy was promoted to chief executive in May 2017.
Killoy has agreed to resign as chief executive at the 2025 shareholders meeting, and then perform consulting, advisory and other services from the time of his resignation until Dec, 31, 2026.
The company has agreed to pay $500,000 per annum for those services. He would continue to vest restricted stock unit awards as if Killoy remained employed as chief executive.
Ruger reported April 7 that Killoy’s total compensation for fiscal 2019 was down 9.2% to $1.92 million. He received $500,000 in salary, unchanged from 2018. Incentive pay was down 33.9% to $332,449.
Ruger has a major production plant in Mayodan, with 315 employees at last count.
— Richard Craver
Apartment complex
sells for $15.3M
A Florida residential real-estate group has paid $15.3 million to purchase the Margate on Cone apartment complex in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buyer of the 233-unit complex at 900 E. Cone Blvd. is Monument Margate LLC, an affiliate of Monument Capital Management of Coral Gables, Fla.
The sellers are Margate CGC LLC, Beth Cone LLC and Barry Singer.
— Richard Craver
S.C. group to buy
Cruizers chain
Refuel Operating Co., a retail and wholesale fuel distribution and convenience-store business, said Thursday it has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Holmes Oil Inc., including the Cruizers store chain.
Terms were not disclosed. The deal is projected to close in the fourth quarter.
— Richard Craver
