The Briefcase: UNC Charlotte economist projects 2021 rebound for N.C.

A UNC Charlotte economist is forecasting “a steady expansion is ahead” for the state’s economy in 2021.
John Connaughton released his quarterly Barings/UNC Charlotte economic forecast on Thursday.
He said key factors for the economic rebound are how quickly a vaccine will be available, and the willingness of Americans to take the vaccine.
“At the end of the day, it is ultimately people who will decide their risk to re-engage in the economy,” Connaughton said. “That remains to be seen.”
For 2020, Connaughton expects the state will lose 224,100 net jobs, and 12 of the state’s 14 nonagricultural sectors of the economy are expected to experience employment decreases.
For 2021, he is projecting a state jobless rate of 5.1% by December, a net gain of 245,100 jobs and the workforce to be at 4.61 million.
Richard Craver
Groups gain funds
for NC Idea grant
Two Winston-Salem groups, and five altogether from the Triad, will share in nearly $1.5 million in grant funding from the NC Idea Foundation, the group announced Thursday.
The private foundation supports entrepreneurial ambition and economic empowerment in North Carolina.
The S.G. Atkins Community Development Corp. and Winston Starts are the Winston-Salem recipients. Also receive grant funding is ImagineHub of Greensboro, Piedmont Business Capital of Greensboro and VentureAsheboro.
There are 17 grant recipients in the fall round. Proposals were required to focus on supporting “under-represented” entrepreneurs building scalable businesses, particularly female and minority entrepreneurs, and or in counties designated as Tier 1 or Tier 2 by the N.C. Commerce Department.
Richard Craver
Hooker Furniture
sees profit climb
Hooker Furniture Corp. reported Thursday having $10.1 million in third-quarter net income, up from $3.92 million a year ago.
Diluted earnings jumped to 84 cents a share from 33 cents a year ago.
Sales for the quarter dropped 5.4% to $149.7 million. Cost of sales fell 10.4% to $116.2 million.
Hooker chairman and chief executive Paul Toms Jr. said the sales decline was caused primarily by raw material shortages and supply chain disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said increased orders and backlogs have led Hooker to ad employees at most facilities.
Richard Craver
Caterpillar board
declares dividend
The board of directors of Caterpillar Inc. declared Wednesday a quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 a share.
The dividend is payable Feb. 19 to shareholders registered as of Jan. 20.
Caterpillar’s Progress Rail subsidiary has a manufacturing plant in Winston-Salem with 160 employees.
Richard Craver
