The Briefcase: UNC Charlotte economist projects 2021 rebound for N.C.

UNC Charlotte

economist projects

'21 rebound for N.C.

A UNC Charlotte economist is forecasting “a steady expansion is ahead” for the state’s economy in 2021.

John Connaughton released his quarterly Barings/UNC Charlotte economic forecast on Thursday.

He said key factors for the economic rebound are how quickly a vaccine will be available, and the willingness of Americans to take the vaccine.

“At the end of the day, it is ultimately people who will decide their risk to re-engage in the economy,” Connaughton said. “That remains to be seen.”

For 2020, Connaughton expects the state will lose 224,100 net jobs, and 12 of the state’s 14 nonagricultural sectors of the economy are expected to experience employment decreases.

For 2021, he is projecting a state jobless rate of 5.1% by December, a net gain of 245,100 jobs and the workforce to be at 4.61 million.

Richard Craver

Groups gain funds

for NC Idea grant