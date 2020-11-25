The Briefcase: Wake Forest sells Chatham Farm Road tracts

Wake Forest sells Chatham Farm Road tracts
Wake Forest University has sold three tracts and part of a fourth to a Winston-Salem real-estate developer for a combined $1.7 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing.
The properties are: a vacant 13.53-acre lot off Chatham Farm Road; a 4.91-acre site with two buildings at 2720 Chatham Farm Road; a vacant 1.11-acre lot off Chatham Farm Road; and a portion of 10.26-acre site with two buildings at 1000 Kearns Ave.
The buyer is JTM Chatham LLC. James McChesney is listed as the company’s manager, according to a filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office.
JTM Chatham also purchased a 1.57-acre portion of a 7.5-acre site with a building at 2750 Chatham Farm Road for $120,000. The seller was Forest Staton.
Richard Craver
Clemmons shopping center tracts bought for $5.6 million
A Concord commercial real-estate has spent a combined $5.6 million to buy the majority of a Clemmons shopping center property off Kinnamon Road, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing.
The buyer of the properties at 4380 Kinnamon Village Loop is Higher Level 1 LLC, an affiliate of Premier Real Estate Team Inc. The seller is Kinnamon Village LLC of Virginia Beach, Va.
The transaction involved two purchases: $5.4 million for a 9.9-acre tract containing the 63,600-square-foot shopping center that has Food Lion as the anchor; and $200,000 for three outparcels.
Richard Craver
Home-furnishings orders continued to surge in Sept.
The reopening of additional home-furnishings retail stores in July and August contributed to a 43% increase in new orders during September, according to a monthly report released Tuesday by Smith Leonard PLLC, a financial-services company in High Point.
The September orders were at $3.94 billion, up from $2.75 billion in September 2019. Orders also were up 9.9% from $3.58 billion in August.
About 56% of survey participants reported a year-over-year increase in orders.
Home-furnishings retail sales were at $10.41 billion in October, down 0.4% from September, but up 5.2% from a year ago, the U.S. Commerce Department reported.
“We believe the good business is no longer pent-up demand, but driven by consumers being home more, having more money to spend and spending it at home,” said Ken Smith, the firm’s director of furniture services. “Orders have continued very strong in October and November, though maybe not quite at the same levels."
Smith said that “unfortunately, not only is there a shortage of domestic employees and certain raw materials, but also freight has become a major issue, with both shortages of containers as well as with domestic carriers, as there are also driver shortages.”
Richard Craver
N.C. gains $623,440 from Home Deport settlement
North Carolina will receive $623,440 from a nationwide settlements involving The Home Depot that resolves an investigation over a 2014 data breach.
The breach exposed the payment information of 40 million customers. The overall settlement is worth $17.5 million.
The breach occurred when hackers gained access to Home Depot’s network and deployed malware on its self-checkout point-of-sale system.
Between April 10 and Sept. 13, 2014, the hackers used the malware to obtain the payment card information of customers who used self-checkout lanes at Home Depot stores.
Richard Craver
Lexington group pays $1 million for 360-acre Davidson tract
A Lexington group has paid $1 million for a 360.19-acre site in the Silver Hill township of Davidson County, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer is Falling Oak Investments LLC. The seller is Silver Hill Properties LLC of Lake Wylie, S.C.
Richard Craver
