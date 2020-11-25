The Briefcase: Wake Forest sells Chatham Farm Road tracts

The transaction involved two purchases: $5.4 million for a 9.9-acre tract containing the 63,600-square-foot shopping center that has Food Lion as the anchor; and $200,000 for three outparcels.

Richard Craver

Home-furnishings orders continued to surge in Sept.

The reopening of additional home-furnishings retail stores in July and August contributed to a 43% increase in new orders during September, according to a monthly report released Tuesday by Smith Leonard PLLC, a financial-services company in High Point.

The September orders were at $3.94 billion, up from $2.75 billion in September 2019. Orders also were up 9.9% from $3.58 billion in August.

About 56% of survey participants reported a year-over-year increase in orders.

Home-furnishings retail sales were at $10.41 billion in October, down 0.4% from September, but up 5.2% from a year ago, the U.S. Commerce Department reported.