The Briefcase: Wells Fargo closes four more N.C. branches

Wells Fargo closes four more N.C. branches
Wells Fargo & Co. has closed another 20 branches, including four in North Carolina, as part of latest report to the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
The latest round of branches was closed as of Nov. 10. Affected were branches in Kinston, Randleman, Southern Pines and Spruce Pine.
The branch closing count since mid-July has reached at least 248, including at least 10 in North Carolina that included a location at 3305 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.
Wells Fargo plans to close up to 900 branches from 2018 to 2022 to reduce its nationwide total to between 5,000 and 5,100. The bank had 5,229 branches as of Sept. 30, down 77 from June 30.
The previous closing rounds involved: 25 on Nov. 4; 43 on Oct. 21; 26 on Oct. 5; 45 on Sept. 30; 21 on Sept. 18; 27 on Sept. 2; 21 on Aug. 4; and 21 on July 21.
Richard Craver
Ruger completes acquisition of Marlin firearms business
Sturm, Ruger & Co. Inc. said Tuesday it has completed its acquisition of the Marlin-branded firearms line.
Ruger agreed Sept. 29 to pay $30 million for the Marlin business from the bankrupt estate of Remington Outdoor Co. Inc. It said Tuesday it ended up pay $28.3 million.
Ruger’s Mayodan manufacturing plant is gaining a significant portion of the Marlin production, chief executive Christopher Killoy told analysts in October.
Ruger has a major production plant in Mayodan, with 315 employees at last count. Its headquarters is in Southport, Conn.
Killoy said Tuesday that the plan is to “re-introduce Marlin rifles in the latter half of 2021.”
Richard Craver
Sock manufacturer Renfro changes name, branding
The sock manufacturer Renfro Corp., which has discussed moving its headquarters from Mount Airy to Winston-Salem, recently changed its name to Renfro Brands.
The rebranding includes a new logo and a direct-to-consumer marketplace called Loops & Wales. The company said the branding “embraces the company’s future, while paying homage to its past.”
“Launching Loops & Wales signifies a big shift for Renfro Brands," said Stan Jewell, Renfro’s chief executive. "COVID has accelerated e-commerce by at least three to five years and so, while we may have been behind the market during the rise of e-commerce, the opportunity is even better today.”
Renfro was made eligible in October 2019 for nearly $300,000 in performance-based economic incentives from the City of Winston-Salem and another $146,000 from the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. It is likely the company would receive a matching incentive amount from the state’s One North Carolina Fund.
Assistant city manager Evan Raleigh said Wednesday that "the city’s economic development agreement with Renfro remains unexecuted at this point. I have not had any recent conversations with the company regarding the status of the agreement or their relocation plans."
Richard Craver
Kernersville industrial properties sold for $2.75 million
A Chapel Hill residential real-estate group has spent $2.75 million to buy five tracts off Indeneer Drive in Kernersville, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The buyer is PGP Indeneer LLC, an affiliate of Prudent Growth Partners LLC. The seller is Dogwood Propco 1 LP of Charlotte.
The properties are at 604, 610, 616 and 621 Indeneer Drive, along with an empty lot.
The 604 property is on 1.92 acres and contains a 24,430-square-foot building. The 610 property is on 3.29 acres and contains an 8,850-square-foot building. The 616 property is on 1.65 acres and contains two buildings with a combined square footage of 18,043. The 621 property is on 1.05 acres.
Richard Craver
