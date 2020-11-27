The Briefcase: Wells Fargo closes four more N.C. branches

Ruger’s Mayodan manufacturing plant is gaining a significant portion of the Marlin production, chief executive Christopher Killoy told analysts in October.

Ruger has a major production plant in Mayodan, with 315 employees at last count. Its headquarters is in Southport, Conn.

Killoy said Tuesday that the plan is to “re-introduce Marlin rifles in the latter half of 2021.”

Richard Craver

Sock manufacturer Renfro changes name, branding

The sock manufacturer Renfro Corp., which has discussed moving its headquarters from Mount Airy to Winston-Salem, recently changed its name to Renfro Brands.

The rebranding includes a new logo and a direct-to-consumer marketplace called Loops & Wales. The company said the branding “embraces the company’s future, while paying homage to its past.”

“Launching Loops & Wales signifies a big shift for Renfro Brands," said Stan Jewell, Renfro’s chief executive. "COVID has accelerated e-commerce by at least three to five years and so, while we may have been behind the market during the rise of e-commerce, the opportunity is even better today.”