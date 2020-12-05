The Briefcase: Wells Fargo discloses closing 21 more branches

Wells Fargo closes
21 more branches
Wells Fargo & Co.’s binge of branch closings continued last week with another 21 locations, including one in Charlotte, according to a weekly report Friday by the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
Wells Fargo’s nationwide branch closing count since mid-July has reached at least 342, with at least 14 in North Carolina that included two locations in Greensboro and one in Dobson.
The latest batch of branch closings primarily affected Florida with four closed and Georgia, Iowa and South Carolina with three closed each.
Wells Fargo has announced plans to close up to 900 branches from 2018 to 2022 to reduce its nationwide total to between 5,000 and 5,100. The bank had 5,229 branches as of Sept. 30, down 77 from June 30.
The previous closing rounds involved: 20 on Nov. 10; 25 on Nov. 4; 43 on Oct. 21; 26 on Oct. 5; 45 on Sept. 30; 21 on Sept. 18; 27 on Sept. 2; 21 on Aug. 4; and 21 on July 21.
— Richard Craver
Unifi plans job hiring
event Wednesday
Unifi Inc. is conducting employment interviews from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday as part of its effort to hire more than 50 full-time workers at its Yadkinville yarn-manufacturing plant.
The interviews will take place at 601 E Main St. in Yadkinville. The company said that offers will be made on the spot.
Those who can't make it to the event can visit www.unifi.com/careers or at https://events.indeed.com/event/76257/?from=li
The company said it is hiring machine operators, inspectors and warehouse material handlers. All positions are full time, with rotating schedules, shift premiums and comprehensive benefits.
The plant had about 1,000 employees in Yadkinville at last count.
— Richard Craver
Triad housing complex
sells for $17.8 million
A New Jersey residential real-estate company has spent $17.8 million to purchase the Park Forest apartments complex in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer of the 151-unit complex at 3214 Brassfield Road is Park Forest EC LLC of Lakewood, N.J.
The seller is Hudson Capital Park Forest LLC of New York, N.Y.
— Richard Craver
High Point building
sells for $950,000
A High Point office building has been purchase for $950,000 by a High Point group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer of the 1.25-acre lot at 4192 Mendenhall Oaks Parkway is 4192 Mendenhall Oaks LLC. The property contains a 6,724-square-foot building.
The seller is Mid-State Petroleum Realty LLC of Summerfield.
— Richard Craver
Furniture company
plans Caswell facility
Riverside Furniture Corp., a home furnishings manufacturer based at Fort Smith, Ark., said Friday it will create 50 new jobs and spend $5.4 million on capital investment on a warehouse and distribution center in Caswell County.
The additional 300,000 square feet of distribution and warehouse operations in Caswell is projected to reduce shipment-lead times to retailers on the East Coast.
Riverside also is renovating the historic YMCA on Main Street in High Point into a year-round showroom and product development center at a $9.6 million cost.
Annual salary for the new positions is expected to average $39,260. By comparison, Caswell’s overall average annual wage is $36,427.
The company has been made eligible for performance-based incentives of up to $150,000 from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.
— Richard Craver
Bassett Furniture
board declares
special dividend
The board of directors for Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. declared Friday a special dividend of 25 cents per share on its common stock.
The dividend is payable Dec. 22 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 14.
— Richard Craver
