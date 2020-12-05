The Briefcase: Wells Fargo discloses closing 21 more branches

Wells Fargo closes

21 more branches

Wells Fargo & Co.’s binge of branch closings continued last week with another 21 locations, including one in Charlotte, according to a weekly report Friday by the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Wells Fargo’s nationwide branch closing count since mid-July has reached at least 342, with at least 14 in North Carolina that included two locations in Greensboro and one in Dobson.

The latest batch of branch closings primarily affected Florida with four closed and Georgia, Iowa and South Carolina with three closed each.

Wells Fargo has announced plans to close up to 900 branches from 2018 to 2022 to reduce its nationwide total to between 5,000 and 5,100. The bank had 5,229 branches as of Sept. 30, down 77 from June 30.

The previous closing rounds involved: 20 on Nov. 10; 25 on Nov. 4; 43 on Oct. 21; 26 on Oct. 5; 45 on Sept. 30; 21 on Sept. 18; 27 on Sept. 2; 21 on Aug. 4; and 21 on July 21.

— Richard Craver

