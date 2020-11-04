The Briefcase: Wells Fargo slightly raises potential accrual to $2.4B

Wells Fargo slightly raises potential accrual to $2.4B
Wells Fargo & Co. has raised slightly the amount of money it needs to set aside for a potential accruals shortfall related to potential losses from legal actions.
The bank reported on page 128 in its third-quarter regulatory filing Monday that the high end of its latest shortfall estimate is $2.4 billion as of Sept. 30. That’s up from $2.3 billion on June 30.
Over the past two years, the accrual estimate has ranged between $2.3 billion and $3.9 billion on June 30, 2019.
“Wells Fargo believes that the eventual outcome of other actions against Wells Fargo and/or its subsidiaries will not, individually or in the aggregate, have a material adverse effect on Wells Fargo’s consolidated financial condition, "according to the filing.
Counting the latest $3 billion civil penalty assessed in February, Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $7 billion to settle various regulatory and legal disputes since the fall of 2016 when the fraudulent customer account surfaced.
Richard Craver
Greensboro apartment complexes sell for combined $49.2M
A Virginia Beach, Va., group has spent a combined $49.24 million to purchase three Greensboro apartment complexes, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The largest of the three purchases is the $19.91 million paid for 156-unit Terrace at Olde Battleground apartments at 3800 Cotswold Ave. The buyer was FS Battleground LLC.
The 180-unit Madison Woods complex at 5505-A Tomahawk Drive sold for $18.44 million. The buyer was FS Madison LLC.
The 120-unit Terrace Oaks complex at 3803 Cotswold Ave. sold for $10.89 million. The buyer was FS Oaks LLC.
The seller in each deal was an affiliate of Willow Creek Partners of Reston, Va.
Richard Craver
Unifi subsidiary files anti-dumping petition vs. four countries
A subsidiary of Unifi Inc. has filed another petition with two federal regulatory agencies alleging that dumped imports of polyester textured yarn from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam are causing material injury to the U.S. industry.
Unifi Manufacturing Inc. was joined in the petition, filed last week, by Nan Ya Plastics Corp. America. Affected by the petition are Unifi’s plant in Yadkinville, where it has nearly 1,000 employees, and Nan Ya’s plant in Lake City, S.C.
The petitioners are asking the U.S. Commerce Department and U.S. International Trade Commission to impose anti-dumping duties on the imports of polyester textured yarn from the four countries.
Antidumping duties are intended to offset the amount by which a product is sold at less than fair value, or "dumped," in the United States. The margin of dumping is calculated by Commerce.
The companies say the dumping margins are most egregious in Malaysia at 75.1%, followed by 56.89% from Thailand, 42.3% from Vietnam and 15.5% from Indonesia.
Richard Craver
Loan-loss provision sends down Oak Ridge’s profit
Oak Ridge Financial Services Inc. reported Monday that a $617,000 provision for loan losses contributed to a 28.1% decline in third-quarter net income to $876,000. Diluted earnings were 33 cents, down from 46 cents a year ago.
The bank did not contribute to the loan-loss provision in third quarter of 2019.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
Loan revenue when counting the provision was down 7.1% to $3.88 million. The bank had funded 587 federal Paycheck Protection Program loans worth $49.6 million.
Fee revenue was up 6.4% to $900,000.
Richard Craver
