The Briefcase: Wells Fargo slightly raises potential accrual to $2.4B

The largest of the three purchases is the $19.91 million paid for 156-unit Terrace at Olde Battleground apartments at 3800 Cotswold Ave. The buyer was FS Battleground LLC.

The 180-unit Madison Woods complex at 5505-A Tomahawk Drive sold for $18.44 million. The buyer was FS Madison LLC.

The 120-unit Terrace Oaks complex at 3803 Cotswold Ave. sold for $10.89 million. The buyer was FS Oaks LLC.

The seller in each deal was an affiliate of Willow Creek Partners of Reston, Va.

Richard Craver

Unifi subsidiary files anti-dumping petition vs. four countries

A subsidiary of Unifi Inc. has filed another petition with two federal regulatory agencies alleging that dumped imports of polyester textured yarn from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam are causing material injury to the U.S. industry.

Unifi Manufacturing Inc. was joined in the petition, filed last week, by Nan Ya Plastics Corp. America. Affected by the petition are Unifi’s plant in Yadkinville, where it has nearly 1,000 employees, and Nan Ya’s plant in Lake City, S.C.